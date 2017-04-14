A spectacular farmhouse conversion in Wales

Smarta is the professional team in charge of today’s homify 360° project, which sees a farmhouse set near the idyllic village of Draethen get transformed into a super stylish residence.

But this is not one of those ‘light’ makeover projects which includes a new rug here and a dashing new wall colour there – this abode underwent a full-on renovation to bring some serious modern style to this rural property (just because you don’t live in the big city doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some high-class style, right?).

Let’s take a look at the fabulous finished results…