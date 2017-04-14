A spectacular farmhouse conversion in Wales

Smarta is the professional team in charge of today’s homify 360° project, which sees a farmhouse set near the idyllic village of Draethen get transformed into a super stylish residence.
But this is not one of those ‘light’ makeover projects which includes a new rug here and a dashing new wall colour there – this abode underwent a full-on renovation to bring some serious modern style to this rural property (just because you don’t live in the big city doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some high-class style, right?).
Let’s take a look at the fabulous finished results…
Location-wise, this house really has nothing to complain about: an idyllic water body softly flowing by right next to the house, with a fresh and super-green landscape delightfully colouring in the background.
And that house: a modern beauty with eye-catching touches (like the hipped roofs, spacious terraces, glass-clad conservatory, etc.) decked out in a soft colour palette – simply amazing!
But like we mentioned, some hard work had to go into this project to acquire that stylish look, which means at one point (not too long ago) this site was flooded with a bunch of rubble, building materials and workers in order to execute the stylish makeover, including treating the house (and its owners) to a striking spiral staircase!
Let’s see what other breathtaking beauties can be enjoyed here…
We’ll take our tea in the conservatory, thank you, where we can enjoy some lush landscape- and river views.
To enhance the natural tones of the exterior spaces, fresh greens and warm oranges were brought indoors to adorn the furniture and décor pieces.
The sleek style continues indoors with the dining room, where a wooden table and leather-upholstered chairs present a most elegant space for wining and dining.
Don’t overlook the plush floor rug that heats up the colour palette while also ensuring a soft underfoot sensation.
As far as the heart of the home goes, this one definitely is one of the best we’ve ever seen! The wooden cabinetry enjoys a warm look and curvy style, enhanced even further by the circular island that doubles up magnificently as an informal dining spot (if you have the space, then why ever not?).
Stainless steel elements complete the modern picture with a bit of dazzle here and there.
We could go on all day about this house’s fantastic new style, but let’s close it off with one of the most visited spots in the entire house – the living room, which also serves as the lounging spot for movie night (notice the wall-mounted, flat-screen television).
And just in case things get chilly outside, that modern fireplace looks ripe and ready to heat the interiors up in a cosy and fashionable way.
A supreme makeover, indeed!
