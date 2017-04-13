How to make your home so comfy you'll never want to leave

Having a super stylish home is one thing, but for a space that makes you really question if you want to leave in the morning, it's all about comfort and cosiness.
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a home which seems to envelop you in a warm, cosy ambience is the ultimate dream and will always make you feel as though you chose the right property when you were looking to buy!
The question is, how can you capture the right balance of comfort, style and warmth? Well, we're going to tell you everything you need to know, right now.
It's easy to get caught up trying to stay inline with current trends and fashions, but always consider comfort just as keenly. In your living room, for example, neutrals might be a hot topic, but always look for that perfectly squidgy sofa, in a neutral colour, that will look great and feel amazing.
Those bare corners and little pockets of space that you want to fill up are perfect for some natural injections! Large house plants really add a touch of organic glamour and comfort and somehow, always up the cosy factor too!
We know that everyone says a rug can really tie a room together, but it's true! Especially if you are trying to capture a comfy and cosy feel. By adding one or two area rugs, a chilly floor will feel so much more luxurious and soft underfoot.
When you want to capture a comfortable and cosy feel, you simply have to think about incorporating a number of textiles into your rooms. For long-lasting good looks, think about natural materials, such as stone, wood and even brick, as they all work well together and create a fantastic mosaic of texture.
Always be looking to create a cohesive sense of comfort in your home, buy not just focusing on one or two rooms, but drawing through great ideas into every space. Using warm, soft colours will really work well and there isn't a single room that won't look great with them, from bedrooms through to bathrooms.
We all know how key the right lighting can be, in terms of capturing a comfortable and cosy atmosphere, so it's time to start looking for some beautiful table lamps and soft illumination options. Even dimmer switches would be enough to get the look right!
Finally, you have to remember that this is your home and to be truly comfortable, you have to like how everything looks, which is where some personal touches come in. Some wall art that you love, unique furniture or even unusual layouts will all really help.
