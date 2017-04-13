Your browser is out-of-date.

How to make your home so comfy you'll never want to leave

homify GardenPlants & flowers
Having a super stylish home is one thing, but for a space that makes you really question if you want to leave in the morning, it's all about comfort and cosiness. 

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a home which seems to envelop you in a warm, cosy ambience is the ultimate dream and will always make you feel as though you chose the right property when you were looking to buy! 

The question is, how can you capture the right balance  of comfort, style and warmth? Well, we're going to tell you everything you need to know, right now.

1. Always give equal thought to comfort and fashion.

Espinho . Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Living roomAccessories & decoration
Interdesign Interiores

Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores
Interdesign Interiores

It's easy to get caught up trying to stay inline with current trends and fashions, but always consider comfort just as keenly. In your living room, for example, neutrals might be a hot topic, but always look for that perfectly squidgy sofa, in a neutral colour, that will look great and feel amazing.

2. Fill empty spaces with natural decoration.

Butterfly Palm Tree (Dypsis lutescens) homify GardenPlants & flowers
homify

Butterfly Palm Tree (Dypsis lutescens)

homify
homify
homify

Those bare corners and little pockets of space that you want to fill up are perfect for some natural injections! Large house plants really add a touch of organic glamour and comfort and somehow, always up the cosy factor too!

3. Add some textiles to the floor.

Noble Walnut Satin Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Noble Walnut Satin

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

We know that everyone says a rug can really tie a room together, but it's true! Especially if you are trying to capture a comfy and cosy feel. By adding one or two area rugs, a chilly floor will feel so much more luxurious and soft underfoot.

4. Add different textures to a space.

Rough Grey Oak Oiled Quick-Step Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
Quick-Step

Rough Grey Oak Oiled

Quick-Step
Quick-Step
Quick-Step

When you want to capture a comfortable and cosy feel, you simply have to think about incorporating a number of textiles into your rooms. For long-lasting good looks, think about natural materials, such as stone, wood and even brick, as they all work well together and create a fantastic mosaic of texture.

5. Use warm colours throughout.

Candy Children's Cotton Bedspread King of Cotton Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs children,children's bedding,bedroom,girl's bedroom,boy's bedroom,bedding,kids room,cotton,nursery,crib,linen
King of Cotton

Candy Children's Cotton Bedspread

King of Cotton
King of Cotton
King of Cotton

Always be looking to create a cohesive sense of comfort in your home, buy not just focusing on one or two rooms, but drawing through great ideas into every space. Using warm, soft colours will really work well and there isn't a single room that won't look great with them, from bedrooms through to bathrooms.

6. Use lighting for the right ambience.

Drawing Room Roselind Wilson Design Classic style living room living,luxury livingroom,sofa,cushions,coffee table,wall art,lamps,wall lights
Roselind Wilson Design

Drawing Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

We all know how key the right lighting can be, in terms of capturing a comfortable and cosy atmosphere, so it's time to start looking for some beautiful table lamps and soft illumination options. Even dimmer switches would be enough to get the look right!

7. Don't negate a little personality.

ИНТЕРЬЕР VA, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style living room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Finally, you have to remember that this is your home and to be truly comfortable, you have to like how everything looks, which is where some personal touches come in. Some wall art that you love, unique furniture or even unusual layouts will all really help.

For more cosy inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A cosy Cotswold country kitchen.

Are you on the way to creating the perfect comfortable home?

