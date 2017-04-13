13 garden DIY projects you can finish in a long weekend

With more daylight and warmer temperatures finally reaching the UK, it's time to start thinking about what you can do to your garden to give it a little more oomph, but don't worry that you'll need to tackle huge landscaping projects, as some simple DIY ideas could be all you need!

All gardeners know that some personal, eye-catching features will instantly breathe new life into your outdoor space, and we understand that busy people don't have a huge amount of free time to dedicate to upgrading their garden. So take a look at our favourite long weekend project ideas and see which ones you think you'd like to have a go at!