13 garden DIY projects you can finish in a long weekend

With more daylight and warmer temperatures finally reaching the UK, it's time to start thinking about what you can do to your garden to give it a little more oomph, but don't worry that you'll need to tackle huge landscaping projects, as some simple DIY ideas could be all you need!
All gardeners know that some personal, eye-catching features will instantly breathe new life into your outdoor space, and we understand that busy people don't have a huge amount of free time to dedicate to upgrading their garden. So take a look at our favourite long weekend project ideas and see which ones you think you'd like to have a go at!
What are summers for if not for enjoying balmy evenings outdoors with friends and family? Knock yourself up a simple circular (ok, octagonal) seat out of some timber offcuts and you've an instant spot for parties and BBQs!
If you've ever fancied the idea of growing your own fruit and veg, now is the time to start! Some simple wooden raised planters are all you need to get an allotment going and if you love it, you can add more vegetable beds later!
Even the most amateur DIY fans can cobble some pretty good brickwork together, which is why a brick seating are is a fast and easy project idea. Add a central fire pit too and you'll have somewhere warm to spend summer evenings.
Does anything look as lovely as a wooden pergola in the garden? Not many things do and they are so easy to erect! You can simply buy a kit, with everything you need, dig your footing holes and get your new addition erected. So simple!
Decking always looks neat and well considered and it is a doddle to install as well! As long as you have a chop saw and a track saw, you can guarantee perfect edges and a really pretty, level surface for sitting your furniture on top of.
It's time to get yourself on a few freecycle sites, to locate some unused pallets, as they are a fantastic resource for making new patio furniture. Go as funky or simple as you want, as pallet chairs always look really eye-catching.
If you have some confidence in your bricklaying skills, please can we talk you into trying your hand at a permanent barbecue installation? So handy and stylish, they take all the hard work out of weekend entertaining and will only take a few hours to make!
Garden ponds are a beautiful addition to any space and when you think that it's just a case of digging a hole, laying some liner and filling it with water, what's stopping you? Your local garden centre will have everything you need and this is a quick project that will offer instant gratification.
Keep an eye out for some lovely chunky rocks when you next go for a dog walk and you could create a stunning rock garden section in your outdoor space. Simple stack them up, however you like, and maybe even plant some colourful alpine plants, which are hardy and cute as a button!
Pinterest is a fantastic resource for fast and simple garden projects and none are quite so lovely as a homemade bird feeder! You'll be shocked at the materials you can actually use, which you probably have laying around your home, and seeing your feathered friends make regular visits will be so gratifying.
If you have an old garden seat, you can simple attach tall canes to each leg, throw on an awning and et voila! You have a sheltered, private little garden retreat that is perfect for summer reading and relaxation!
Garden lighting is important, if you want to get day and night use out of your outdoor space, but you don't have to go down the fairy light route! Think about adding bulbs to natural elements, for a really organic and integrated look that everyone will be jealous of!
You don't need to rip up half of your garden to create a simple patio! Simply level a small section, lay some paving slabs and you're done! How perfect for enjoying some breakfast out in your garden on a sunny day!
