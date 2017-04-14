14 simple crafting projects that will impress your guests

We all think that we have an inner crafting genius inside us, so it's time to unleash yours with some simple but effective project ideas that will have friends and family demanding that you set up a production line on order to supply them with wonderful, one-off items that they have seen you make!
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that adding some homemade pieces to your home will really up the style stakes, not to mention enable you to garner some cost-effective designer style pieces that nobody else has and we've found some brilliant ideas for you to try. From your kitchen to your little one's room, we have some beautiful things for you to try your hand at, so let's take a look!
If you spot some tatty old vintage chairs in a charity shop or at a car boot sale, get them! All you need to do is pop out the seat pad, reupholster with some fabric you like and a staple gun, paint the wood, or perhaps just wax it and you'll have some incredible furniture to be proud of!
If you have some old vases or plant pots laying around, dig them out, give them a coat of a fashionable paint colour and enjoy your new/old ceramics! You could even cast your own, out of concrete and then paint them!
You don't need to be a print expert to create some amazing fabric! Screen printing kits are freely available to buy and you can design a totally custom table cloth with some ink and a ready-stretched screen. Amazing!
If you can switch a sewing machine on, then you can definitely sew some simple square fabric napkins! Pick a washable material and finish a simple hem and you'll have some really pretty tableware.
Pom-poms are such big news right now! In the evenings, simply sit and make some poms, either with a plastic maker or some cardboard circles (old school!), then string them all together on a cord. What a great idea for a garland.
Did you know that you can buy etching fluid? It's simple to use but creates visually stunning finishes, so whether you fancy trying a feature window or some drinking tumblers, nobody will have the same versions as you!
A great beginners sewing project, cushion covers are really easy to make, but will have people asking where you got your new pillows from! You could even go the extra mile and screen print your own fabric first.
It's such a simple thing, but having perfectly coordinated curtain tie-backs really makes a big difference to the look of a room. There are lots of styles to choose from and in some cases, there won't even be any sewing needed.
Handmade quilts are gorgeous. Yes, it can take some time to master the more complex designs, but a simple quilt won;t take you long at all and will be a lovely addition to a guest bedroom. A really cool idea is to use old t-shirts that you don't want to throw away but never wear!
Whether you draw, paint or print yourself some new and exciting wall art, the result will be the same; AWESOMENESS! Test your skills by making some greeting cards first and then branch out into larger,more eye-catching pieces!
We are obsessed with this idea! Look for some inexpensive vintage crockery items and turn them into amazing lights! You'll only need some cups and saucers, hot glue and a bulb-fixing kit (which you can find on the internet) and you'll have something that guests can't stop staring at!
Did you know that a plain white mug can be decorated with permanent markers, baked in the oven, and the design won't wash off? They will even be dishwasher safe! The possibilities are endless, so get your thinking cap on!
Before you despair at a boring piece of storage furniture, grab some colourful paint and go to town! We love this idea for a kid's room, as they will really appreciate a bold injection of colour, but any room in your home would gladly accept one too. To be really trendy, try using chalk paint, for a faux vintage look.
Homemade rugs are a really fun and easy project and while rag rugs have been popular for years, felt ball versions are quickly catching up! You can either hot glue your balls onto a base mat, or sew them, so take your pick!
