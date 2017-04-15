The modern Chelsea townhouse with decor to die for

Today’s homify 360° highlight comes to us from the interior-design firm Adventures In Living, located in Henley-on-Thames, who was tasked with the challenge of styling up the interiors of a Chelsea townhouse.

Of course ‘beautiful’ was only one of the requirements, as the end results also had to be functional and practical to ensure the inhabitants’ lifestyle was enhanced by the makeover.

We (as well as the clients) are quite impressed with how this style-up turned out, but would much rather hear what you think of it. Thus, scroll on and take a look for yourself…