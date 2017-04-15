The modern Chelsea townhouse with decor to die for

Today’s homify 360° highlight comes to us from the interior-design firm Adventures In Living, located in Henley-on-Thames, who was tasked with the challenge of styling up the interiors of a Chelsea townhouse.
Of course ‘beautiful’ was only one of the requirements, as the end results also had to be functional and practical to ensure the inhabitants’ lifestyle was enhanced by the makeover.
We (as well as the clients) are quite impressed with how this style-up turned out, but would much rather hear what you think of it. Thus, scroll on and take a look for yourself…
Can you imagine a more stylish space onto which your front door opens up? If this was the first thing visitors to your house could see every time they walked in…
Enjoying a classic monochrome look, the entrance hall treats us to a view of the living room, staircase and dining room (situated at the back).
And seeing as the designers opted for a clean and subtle look, only a touch of patterns can be glimpsed in select pieces like the floor rug and wall art.
Seeing as black-on-white was so successful with the colour palette of the entrance hall (and living- and dining rooms), it was decided to repeat this contrast for the house’s modern kitchen. And after seeing this elegant look, we can’t imagine this cooking space looking any better with other hues.
Notice that none of the cabinets have any knobs or handles, enhancing the clean and subtle style of the interiors even more.
Is anybody else reminded of a chessboard with these black-and-white interiors? To counteract with the monochrome look, some warm hues are added into the dining room’s colour scheme via a floor rug, which also neatly grounds the dining space.
Some fiery and feminine tones are introduced into the colour palette in the main bedroom, going a long way in adding soft touch to the interiors (not to mention the myriad of scatter cushions on the bed).
To interrupt the clean and modern style ever so slightly, some look-at-me pieces were brought in, like the circular mirror hanging above the fireplace in a striking golden tone.
Seeing as the bathroom is a place of cleanliness, the designers opted for a similar look – however, that doesn’t mean that we can’t have a touch of bold and dramatic hues here and there, right?
Our favourite piece here? That circular ceiling pendant with a delicious pattern – subtle, yet stylish, just like the rest of the interiors!
