How to install your own hardscape patio

Creating a patio is super simple, really it is, so we are going to give you a step-by-step guide to follow!

1. Mark out your proposed patio with pegs and rope. This will help you to be sure it's the right size and in the right place.

2. Dig out your marked area to a depth of six inches. This is to make sure your area will drain well and sit perfectly flat.

3. Once you are happy with your area, tamp the soil firmly, to create a level base. You might want to check your work with a spirit level at this point!

4. While a layer of landscaping fabric is optional at this stage, we do recommend it. Proper gardening fabric will help with drainage and prevent pesky weeds from sprouting up.

5. Add two inches of your chosen gravel and tamp down, HARD! Repeat this step a second time.

6. With your tamped gravel in place, you can add two inches of sand. This will be the base that your paving slabs sit on, so try to be mindful about getting a level finish.

7. Lay your slabs, making sure the surface is level. Don't forget that your patio furniture needs to sit on top of them, so work slowly and check your work with a spirit level regularly.

8. Fill the gaps between your slabs with polymeric sand. This is a magical material, as it effectively acts like a grout, which helps to give your slabs enough support, offers a waterproof finish and even prevents weeds from growing.