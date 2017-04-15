14 budget-friendly home makeover ideas on any schedule

Has your home seen better days, but you don't have the money or time to invest in a full redesign? Well, you might not need to!
Interior designers know that when it comes to upgrading your home, a few small changes can be just as effective as a total revamp and today, we're going to prove that to you by giving you some top tips for cost and time-effective home decorating.
We think you'll be shocked at what you can achieve, so come with us now and let's see which of these ideas you're going to try!
Before you change anything, spend a day rearranging your furniture into a whole new layout. Trust us when we say that your home will look and feel totally different and it won't cost you a penny!
Don;t automatically assume that you need a whole new range of furniture for your home, as you might find that a couple of simple new additions will really perk up what you already have. Things like foot stools and cushions are shockingly effective.
Instead of simply cramming your bookshelves full of tomes, try styling them up to look like something from social media! 'Shelfies' are really popular right now and see people styling their storage furniture to include a good mix of books, ornaments and other interesting items, to create a perfect photo. Just imagine how a whole shelf would look, styled like this!
By adding paint or wallpaper to just one wall, you won't break the bank or need to decommission a whole room for weeks on end and yet, the impact will be phenomenal. Choose a bold finish for a really dramatic change.
Upcycling is a trend that looks set to go from strength to strength and given how cost-effective and simple it is, that's great news! By painting old furniture items that have lost their appeal, you can transform them into beautiful, covetable pieces all over again. For small items, you might even get away with only buying a tester pot of paint!
If wallpaper or paint isn't something you want to start playing around with, your walls can be given instant style with easy to apply decals! These geometric ones have us going crazy, as they are so on trend right now, plus, they can be removed without leaving any damage!
A tired kitchen is a sorry sight, but change out one thing and the whole room is reinvigorated! Your splashback is a natural choice, as it is a small area and tiling is a job for anyone, from amateur DIY enthusiasts through to seasoned pros. Subway tiles are a good choice, as they are simple, chic and popular!
Before adding new items to your home to perk it up, why not see if removing a few things will have the same effect? Earmark a weekend that you can use to have a serious decluttering session and then see if perhaps living a tad more minimally could be the answer you've been searching for.
An enjoyable home starts from the outside, so be sure to give your entrance some thought. Tidy up any shingle, invest in a new doormat, maybe add a few potted plants and give your front door hardware a polish too. You'll be blown away by the effect!
If you're anything like us, you probably have a collection of super cool prints stored somewhere, languishing without frames, but now is the time to sort them out! Get your art framed and up on the wall, to create an engaging focal point for any room, which will lift the décor instantly.
This tip goes for both your bathroom and kitchen! Swap out dated door knobs and old taps for something either newer or just a little more fancy and watch as your rooms are transformed! It really is all about the fine details!
Your living room is a space that will get constant use, so by tackling a few projects in there,your whole home will feel far more put together and enjoyable. Some great ideas include investing in a floor refinish, adding some large house plants or even swapping out your light shades.
Your bedroom is the ultimate private space where your tastes should be explored, so go a little crazy! Why not try upholstering or creating a new headboard for yourself, or even adding some wall decals? We don't know about you, but we've always fancied a chandelier in our bedroom…
Finally, take the time to give your garden a little tidy up. Grab a leaf blower and collect any fallen debris, clean the patio, cut the grass and maybe even repaint your furniture too. If every part of your home feels a little more cared for, you might just fall in love with it all over again!
