Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to prepare your garden for summer

press profile homify press profile homify
Orchard End , Zodiac Design Zodiac Design Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Now that the sun has started to make an appearance, we bet you've already been thinking about how you can invest a little time into getting your garden ready for summer—and quite rightly so! 

Ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you that now is the time to be prepping your space for some serious enjoyment in the hotter weather, but if you don't know where to start or perhaps don't consider yourself to be much of a gardener, fear not, as we have a comprehensive guide for you today. 

Shall we begin?

1. Feed your lawn regularly.

The lawn Zodiac Design Modern garden
Zodiac Design

The lawn

Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design
Zodiac Design

If you've let your lawn get a little patchy, burnt or out of control, it's time to rectify that now. Commit to a programme of regular feeding and watering and watch it just come back to life!

2. Deal with moss.

Lawn Perfect Stays Modern garden
Perfect Stays

Lawn

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

If you notice that you have moss patches in your lawn, spray them with moss killer, then remove the dead weeds and sow new grass seed. This will help your lawn grow more evenly, into a think outdoor carpet that is a treat for your feet.

3. Edge the lawn.

Gartenoase inmitten der Großstadt, neuegaerten-gartenkunst neuegaerten-gartenkunst Modern garden
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst
neuegaerten-gartenkunst

A tatty lawn will never look great, so how about adding some simple edging? Pebbles or flowerbeds are a really unfussy and hassle-free way to edge a lawn and keep it looking crisp.

4. Add colour to your patio.

Contemporary Cottage Garden Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Contemporary Cottage Garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

If you don;t have a lawn, but do have a patio, it's time to plant some seeds to ensure bright, colourful blooms, in pots, for summer. You can add some bright flowers to your beds as well, to really amplify the effect.

5. Clean your slabs.

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq wood-fired oven Modern garden
wood-fired oven

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

Speaking of patios, you need to grab a pressure washer and give your paving slabs a really through clean. Over the colder months, mildew and slime can build up, which makes your patio look tatty, so freshen it back up!

6. Revive your wood.

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design Modern garden Concrete garden furniture,concrete flooring,floating bench,planting,garden design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Bespoke Western Red Cedar hairpin leg table and built in floating bench

Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design

Just like paving slabs, wood can be severely affected by cold weather conditions. To make your garden look great and actually be ready to use, you need to pressure wash and scrub your wooden furniture and we'd even recommend going the extra mile and giving it a fresh coat of stain or paint.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Plan ahead with creepers.

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

If you have any unsightly walls or fences that you know you can't change anytime soon, plan ahead by planting some climbers! Come summer, that part of your garden that you never like the look of could be totally shrouded in gorgeous greenery!

8. Get some solar lights in position.

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Solar lights make so much sense in summer, as they get a really long and full charge every day, so it's worth positioning a few in your garden now. As you sit and enjoy a summer's evening, they will flicker on and prolong your outdoor time, while also looking great.

9. Choose some fun decorations.

Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden , PomPom Galore PomPom Galore Eclectic style garden
PomPom Galore

Pom Pom Garlands in the Garden

PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore
PomPom Galore

Embrace the fun of summer by choosing some cute garden decorations now! We always really like garlands in trees, pretty bird feeders and even a few fairy lights and if you get them now, you won't be in a rush ahead of a summer get together!

10. Don't forget the gazebo.

Pawilony ogrodowe, Ogrodowy Salon Ogrodowy Salon GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Ogrodowy Salon

Ogrodowy Salon
Ogrodowy Salon
Ogrodowy Salon

As the final finishing touch for your garden, you simply have to consider a gazebo! A great way to ensure a shady spot in your garden, come the hot summer months, it will also add a huge amount of style and sophistication. Get it built now and you can just enjoy it in a few months!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 16 British flowerbeds that would get the neighbours talking.

14 budget-friendly home makeover ideas on any schedule
Are you ready to get your garden summer-ready?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks