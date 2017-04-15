How to prepare your garden for summer

Now that the sun has started to make an appearance, we bet you've already been thinking about how you can invest a little time into getting your garden ready for summer—and quite rightly so!

Ask any landscape architect and they'll tell you that now is the time to be prepping your space for some serious enjoyment in the hotter weather, but if you don't know where to start or perhaps don't consider yourself to be much of a gardener, fear not, as we have a comprehensive guide for you today.

Shall we begin?