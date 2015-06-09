An estate home with wow factor

This stately new build in Scotland is a picture of exemplary estate living: a large home with modern fittings, high ceilings and plenty of space, whilst still maintaining utmost privacy for the occupants. MRH Design were commissioned for the task of completing a home that met all these requirements; not only were they met, but were well and truly surpassed in design and execution. If you are a fan of new builds as opposed to traditional existing homes, then you are sure to love this space. Let's see how it turned out…
As viewed from afar, you can see the property is spacious enough for a turning circle, a large two storey home, and an adjacent garage to match. Scotland is known for its space and openness, and this property embraces these in full. It looks elegant and stately without being showy or overpowering. Its unique design leaves us curious as to see how the arrangement of the exterior forms will look from inside.
As you approach the house at night, the pleasant glow emitted from the many small windows and openings entice us to move closer, much like a moth to a flame at night. The home is a mix of textures, including concrete render, timber and stone, and brings these centuries-old building materials together, albeit, in a more modern interpretation.
Move through the front door and you are greeted by an interior that only accentuates the grandeur felt from driveway. Double-height ceilings mean the volume of the entrance feels more than spacious, enhanced by soft lighting and a dominance of white. Move up the stairs and you land on a galleried second floor, which views the internal volume of the space from above, and leads to the bedrooms of the house.
Delve deeper into this comfortable family house and we reach the heart and soul of every home; the kitchen. It too, is afforded high ceilings, and a generous amount of natural light thanks to the skylights that line the roof. Their angle and the aspect of the home ensures maximum natural light is invited in; an essential for those cold and short Scottish winter days. The design is spacious and open plan, yet remains intimate and cosy. A pale green tone subconsciously divides the kitchen from the dining area, where white walls ensue. Green is a colour of freshness and energy, and is undoubtedly a colour connected with positive emotions: a nice contrast to the often unfavourable weather of the Scottish highlands.
Wow. The modern bathroom really is something to behold. Have you ever seen a bathroom with double-height ceilings? The space is light and bright, but still completely private. Its sheer volume ensures nothing other than an overwhelming feeling of relaxation will be felt, especially when laying in the luxurious free standing tub. To check out more grand bathrooms of all different shapes and sizes, take a look at these 6 stately bathrooms.