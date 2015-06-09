An estate home with wow factor

Delve deeper into this comfortable family house and we reach the heart and soul of every home; the kitchen. It too, is afforded high ceilings, and a generous amount of natural light thanks to the skylights that line the roof. Their angle and the aspect of the home ensures maximum natural light is invited in; an essential for those cold and short Scottish winter days. The design is spacious and open plan, yet remains intimate and cosy. A pale green tone subconsciously divides the kitchen from the dining area, where white walls ensue. Green is a colour of freshness and energy, and is undoubtedly a colour connected with positive emotions: a nice contrast to the often unfavourable weather of the Scottish highlands.