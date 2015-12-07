Christmas trees: let's solve the natural vs. fake dilemma

Every year, when the Christmas are a few jingles away, people from all around the world will unite to debate what kind of Christmas tree will decorate their living room: natural or fake?

Last century such a debate was non-existent as people had only two options for their Christmas tree, pine or fir tree. However, in the 1930s the first artificial tree made its first appearance and ever since it has dominated Christmas topics of discussion.

If you happen to sit in a bemused silence, wondering what kind of tree will decorate you living room, we have decided to make your thinking process fun and uncomplicated. Both modern options have their benefits and disadvantages, varying from costs, look, environmental impact and general care.

Let’s see what type of tree is more naughty than nice this year!