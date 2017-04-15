The London terrace with a truly stunning extension

The professionals behind today’s homify 360° discovery are Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects, located in London. This particular project of theirs was implemented in Oldfield Road, where they conjured up a most striking structure of exposed timber that creates a contrasting volume with the existing building.
The structure? An extension to bring new space (and functionality) to the existing house, which in this case turned out to be an open-plan kitchen and dining room.
But why exposed timber? Well, because it brings so much warmth and character to the space while contrasting delightfully with the modern glazed openings that aid in adding more light to the interiors.
Let’s take a look…
There she is! The new extension opens directly onto the garden, creating a strong connection from interior to exterior, which was previously lacking in the existing building.
We just couldn’t resist a close-up shot of how the timber (both on the wall and deck) offsets with the exposed brick wall – and then again with the crystal-clear glass of the new sliding door.
A most striking piece of visual detail to goes a long way in enhancing the aesthetic detail of the piece.
But let’s see what is happening on the inside…
Thanks to those generous glass doors, light gets to enter the new extension and filter indoors quite prominently, lighting up the dining space and reaching as far back as the kitchen.
And speaking of kitchen, a look of cosy, charming warmth was opted for in its design, seeing as good old-fashioned wood makes up the majority of the surfaces here (in a range of warm, earthy colours for some visual detail, of course).
But since a kitchen is not just about cooking, it was wisely decided to have some open legroom in the culinary spot as well – thus, behold this spacious layout that is more than enough for a few family members and friends to socialise with the cook over a cup of tea (or glass of wine).
And once we pull up a few dining stools, that wooden island becomes an instant dining spot!
