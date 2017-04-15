The London terrace with a truly stunning extension

The professionals behind today’s homify 360° discovery are Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects, located in London. This particular project of theirs was implemented in Oldfield Road, where they conjured up a most striking structure of exposed timber that creates a contrasting volume with the existing building.

The structure? An extension to bring new space (and functionality) to the existing house, which in this case turned out to be an open-plan kitchen and dining room.

But why exposed timber? Well, because it brings so much warmth and character to the space while contrasting delightfully with the modern glazed openings that aid in adding more light to the interiors.

Let’s take a look…