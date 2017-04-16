The Hertfordshire home with Britain's most magical garden

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at one of noted landscape-design team ARALIA’s projects – yes, today we are moving outside for a fresh view as we take in the delightful design of a prominent (and lush) garden.

The location? A rural property in Hertfordshire where a Grade II listed house and a separate period outbuilding which both had various architectural additions over the century. This resulted in the creation of a narrow, empty corridor, which prompted the need for an external garden design.

The challenge for the professionals was to unify the two opposing buildings and overcome the difficulties posed by numerous access points, all in the space of a small courtyard of less than two hundred square meters.

Of course this story has a most stylish ending – want to see?