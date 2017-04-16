The Hertfordshire home with Britain's most magical garden

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at one of noted landscape-design team ARALIA’s projects – yes, today we are moving outside for a fresh view as we take in the delightful design of a prominent (and lush) garden.
The location? A rural property in Hertfordshire where a Grade II listed house and a separate period outbuilding which both had various architectural additions over the century. This resulted in the creation of a narrow, empty corridor, which prompted the need for an external garden design.
The challenge for the professionals was to unify the two opposing buildings and overcome the difficulties posed by numerous access points, all in the space of a small courtyard of less than two hundred square meters.
Of course this story has a most stylish ending – want to see?
While the clients wanted a garden which blurred the strong geometry of the buildings through a curvy design, they also wanted additional opportunities for relaxing and unwinding – which is precisely what the experts provided them with.
The finished design of the garden very much holds a traditional feel through the choice of materials and planting in order to be sympathetic towards the architecture, surrounding landscape and local aesthetic.
Upon first entering the property, visitors are greeted by a pair of beautifully crafted timber gates, framed by two heritage brick planters which house a lush beech hedge, concealing elements of the journey ahead.
Three sizes of autumnal river sandstone are used to negotiate the curves and create a subtle flow and legibility to the journey, whilst naturalistic perennials and grasses soften the space and create colour and narrative.
Plants such as Astrantia, Perovskia, Deschampsia and Echinacea are used throughout the borders to create rhythm and repetition whilst green Oak arches frame snippets of these views, anchoring the path between the buildings as the garden progresses.
The culmination of the garden is signified by a circular terrace which is controlled and held in place by the beautifully weathered curved oak seats, housing cut logs underneath to create pattern and shape.
Two small water chutes bubble away in the background creating a relaxing atmosphere whilst the inhabitants (and guests) can sit and take advantage of tranquil views across the rest of the garden.
A sublime creation indeed!
