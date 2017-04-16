This quaint home gets a magical modern addition

What is a household to do if it requires more space to enhance its lifestyle? Well, in this case, this particular household contacted Nico Dekker Ontwerp & Bouwkunde from Nieuwe Niedorp, North Holland, to help them out via an extension.
The twist in the tale? The existing house is of a traditional style, while the new extension flaunts a most modern look on both the in- and outsides. You know what that means: contrast between old and new!
Let’s see how this one turned out…
On the front side of the house, nothing much has changed. Only a slight modern touch can be glimpsed on the left side, where a little extension has sprung up.
Let’s investigate some more…
Seen from the rear of the house, we can catch a better glimpse of the new extension and what it’s being used for – a living room.
In addition to indoor space, the new extension also treats the existing house to some more exterior legroom in the form of a little terrace, which seems to flow most beautifully out of the glazed structure.
And what is this? An entirely new structure has sprung up at the back, which is not visible from the front side of the house.
Decked out in super modern style, this new volume offsets with the existing house in colour, texture and pattern as well.
To add more space to the existing house, this new structure provides an open-plan layout on the bottom floor with a living room, dining area and kitchen. A bedroom occupies the top-floor space.
Don’t you just love the clean, minimalist-like style of the new volume’s interiors? Soft neutrals have been used to colour in the spaces, going a long way to make the area seem bigger than it actually is, especially once natural light filters indoors and starts bouncing around.
We conclude our tour with a glimpse of the new bedroom on the top floor, which seems to enjoy the same clean and subtle style as the ground floor.
As the bedroom has been built into the gable section of the roof, it means much more space for the interiors – and more natural light, seeing as the windows and skylights also take full advantage of the extra wall surfaces.
A most remarkable contrast achieved in an eye-catching, yet fully effective way.
