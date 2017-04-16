This quaint home gets a magical modern addition

What is a household to do if it requires more space to enhance its lifestyle? Well, in this case, this particular household contacted Nico Dekker Ontwerp & Bouwkunde from Nieuwe Niedorp, North Holland, to help them out via an extension.

The twist in the tale? The existing house is of a traditional style, while the new extension flaunts a most modern look on both the in- and outsides. You know what that means: contrast between old and new!

Let’s see how this one turned out…