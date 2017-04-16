Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 utterly unique home extensions to give you ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
ESTUDIO 2XR, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Industrial style houses Wood Red
Loading admin actions …

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that adding a sleek extension to your home is a fantastic way to garner more space and increase the property's value, but what if you prefer something a little more eye-catching? As long as you're meeting all relevant building codes, you can, effectively, create whatever you like—and we've found a host of examples that show how imaginative people are being right now!

Whether you want more space for a bigger living room or even a whole new kitchen area, you'll see a few things that really take your fancy here, so let's get started!

1. The monochrome here makes a statement and blends in, all at the same time.

light cube homify Minimalist walls & floors london,extension,architecture,glass,kitchen,concrete
homify

light cube

homify
homify
homify

2. Wow! This timber-clad extension almost looks like a whole new house!

Eastington Lane, IQ Glass UK IQ Glass UK Modern windows & doors
IQ Glass UK

Eastington Lane

IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK
IQ Glass UK

3. How about something really new for a heritage home? The contrast looks great.

Canonbury House - 2 Jonathan Clark Architects Minimalist houses
Jonathan Clark Architects

Canonbury House—2

Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects

4. Brick, glass and steel make for an eye-catching design, especially with raw walls inside.

Maida Vale Extensions homify Modern garden
homify

Maida Vale Extensions

homify
homify
homify

5. Sometimes you just have to go gargantuan! There's no avoiding this extension!

Exterior View facing the garden ROEWUarchitecture Modern houses Glass Black Family home,Modern extension,cottage,AONB,private house
ROEWUarchitecture

Exterior View facing the garden

ROEWUarchitecture
ROEWUarchitecture
ROEWUarchitecture

6. How can a modern black box look so good with traditional bricks and white render?

Extension & House Renovation SW18 - London, Diamond Constructions Ltd Diamond Constructions Ltd Modern houses
Diamond Constructions Ltd

Diamond Constructions Ltd
Diamond Constructions Ltd
Diamond Constructions Ltd

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Colourful metalwork is a brilliant way to add a really personal and unique twist.

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern dining room
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

8. Speaking of colour…

ESTUDIO 2XR, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Industrial style houses Wood Red
Adagio Arquitectos

Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos

9. This side return extension is subtle from a distance, but up close, the contemporary vibes make it very quirky, with the original house!

Cut & Fold, Ashton Porter architects Ashton Porter architects Modern houses
Ashton Porter architects

Cut & Fold

Ashton Porter architects
Ashton Porter architects
Ashton Porter architects

10. Who would expect to find a natural wood and black metal extension at the back of a red brick detached house?

Contemporary cedar clad timber frame extension on traditional Victorian House JMAD Architecture (previously known as Jenny McIntee Architectural Design) contemporary,cedar clad,timber framed,extension,victorian house
JMAD Architecture (previously known as Jenny McIntee Architectural Design)

Contemporary cedar clad timber frame extension on traditional Victorian House

JMAD Architecture (previously known as Jenny McIntee Architectural Design)
JMAD Architecture (previously known as Jenny McIntee Architectural Design)
JMAD Architecture (previously known as Jenny McIntee Architectural Design)

11. This extension HAD to be included, because of the shape. But can you tell where it has been added to the existing home?

Rear Elelvation Mustard Architects Industrial style houses
Mustard Architects

Rear Elelvation

Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects
Mustard Architects

12. Can you believe that the two-storey wooden building to the right is an extension? WOW!

House in Hiltingbury, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

House in Hiltingbury

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

13. Glass isn't new, but using it to this extent, to create an encased extension is!

External photo Trombe Ltd Modern kitchen extention,glass,glazing,sliding doors,bifold doors
Trombe Ltd

External photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

14. Is this an extension, really? It's so big and funky that it looks like a whole new house!

North London House Extension, Caseyfierro Architects Caseyfierro Architects Modern living room
Caseyfierro Architects

North London House Extension

Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects
Caseyfierro Architects

15. Subterranean and sweet, at the back of a heritage home, this glass box extension is a lovely surprise! Love the green roof!

Kingsbury Croft, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Modern houses
Designscape Architects Ltd

Kingsbury Croft

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

16. A traditional farmhouse meets a modern Scandinavian home. Blimey! What a stand out extension design!

Fern Cottage, Warwickshire, Hayward Smart Architects Ltd Hayward Smart Architects Ltd Modern houses
Hayward Smart Architects Ltd

Fern Cottage, Warwickshire

Hayward Smart Architects Ltd
Hayward Smart Architects Ltd
Hayward Smart Architects Ltd

17. One-storey, wide made from brick and wood… this extension knows how to keep you guessing!

Garden view Belsize Architects Modern houses
Belsize Architects

Garden view

Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects
Belsize Architects

For a little more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Winchester Kitchen Extension Masterpiece.

The Hertfordshire home with Britain's most magical garden
Which of these can you picture looking amazing on your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks