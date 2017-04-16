10 outdoor seats to make your garden more beautiful

It isn't enough to simply plant some flowers and mow the lawn in your garden, as all that hard work will go to waste if you can't sit out and enjoy the results afterwards. Whether you want a large patio or a terrace in your space or not, we think you can all make room for at least a little bit of seating, which will give you access to a comfortable position for planning your next gardening endeavours!
All gardeners know that the whole point of an outdoor area is to enjoy it, so just picture yourself reclining on a comfy seat, taking in some sunshine and feeling relaxed as the breeze carries the scent of your blooms. Well, it can't happen if you have no seating, so let's see what brilliant styles are available and what would finish your garden to perfection!
Sociable bench seating, surrounding a large farmhouse table and under a shelter all makes for a fantastic outdoor dining room! Come rain or shine, you'd never eat indoors again!
Low-level L-shaped garden furniture is fantastic for creating a languid and relaxed outdoor seating space that has all the comforts of a living room, but better views! Add a few candles and you're done!
Let's not forget that gardens are fun, bright spaces, which means that you can go a little more adventurous with your colour selections!From wire chairs to cushions, everything comes in a vivid shade!
Having your seating under a pergola is a good way to offer shade and cover, when the weather gets a bit much and we like this idea, which sees wildly contrasting colours working together. Black chairs, with white cushions and a natural wood pergola all look amazing.
We all know that the simplest solution can often be the best, so why not grab yourself some folding bistro chairs and have done with it? There when you want and hidden when you don't, you can even paint them up to look super pretty.
Any form of suspended chair is a fabulous idea for your garden, where relaxation is key. From a suspended bench and table, as seen here, to some simple hammocks, you can't go wrong by getting your feet off the ground.
If you know you'll be doing a lot of entertaining, you really need to take that into consideration when buying your outdoor seating. A large U-shaped installation will work particularly well, as everyone will be able to see each other to converse.
The combination of natural wood with cream cushions here looks beautiful, especially as there are two styles of seats. One regular sofa offers support and ease of discussion, while the day bed, complete with shade, is beckoning us in for a nap!
Perhaps you love vintage or old fashioned pieces? Well then this traditional garden chair will appeal to you no end! Looking like a bizarre contraption, it will be surprisingly comfortable and a wonderful focal point in your outdoor space.
How sweet is this? A plain rattan garden sofa has been given a little upgrade with am awning and placed in a secluded spot for privacy. This is ideal for any English roses, who have very fair skin, or anyone that likes a bit of peace and quiet!
