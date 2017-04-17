We took 7 interior design tricks from one beautiful British home

It's great to be able to look at a slew of houses and pick up some tips for our own homes, but when you come across one fabulous property which gives you all the know-how you need, isn't that so much better? That's what happened here, as this home is stylish, beautiful and really knows how to work a curated scheme, to the point where we feel we could have a good go at redesigning our home based on a few principles we've picked up!

The interior designer that created this design scheme had such respect for the age of the home, and maintained a cohesive colour palette. But we don't want to give everything away here, so come and learn about the seven tricks we've picked up, as we take a look around!