We took 7 interior design tricks from one beautiful British home

It's great to be able to look at a slew of houses and pick up some tips for our own homes, but when you come across one fabulous property which gives you all the know-how you need, isn't that so much better? That's what happened here, as this home is stylish, beautiful and really knows how to work a curated scheme, to the point where we feel we could have a good go at redesigning our home based on a few principles we've picked up!
The interior designer that created this design scheme had such respect for the age of the home, and maintained a cohesive colour palette. But we don't want to give everything away here, so come and learn about the seven tricks we've picked up, as we take a look around!
The trick to blending original features and modern styling is to know what to keep. Fireplaces are a must, skirting and coving too and beautiful sash windows should go without saying. With these in tact, you can add in some seriously funky additions and you will still be able to gauge the age of the house.
This isn't a tiny kitchen by any means, but by having white top cabinets and dark grey on the bottom, the whole area feels larger and as though the walls are less covered. What a clever way to get all the storage you need, but without creating a claustrophobic feel.
Well of course they can; just look at this one! A narrow corridor has been given life, thanks to a huge and ornate light fixture that grabs your attention. You don;t even notice the width of the hallway, because you're too busy looking up! That can't just be a happy accident.
Is a little bit of fresh flora beautiful in a home? Absolutely! But you don't need to be spending hundreds of pounds a week when you see how lovely a few carefully selected twigs, in a pretty glass vase, can be. The stripped back look actually adds a little more elegance, if you ask us!
In a bid to make your home more luxurious looking, you might be tempted to start playing around with high-end fabrics and we applaud that idea, but you should stick to small injections of tactile materials. A few velvet cushions here, a silk drape there and you'll have sophisticated glamour.
It doesn't matter what style of home you have, how old it is or what colours you've picked out for your bathroom, as inset wall shelves will work with everything! Perfect for stashing toiletries that quickly clutter up a room, they take up no extra room, look great and are easy to create. What could be better.
This beautiful home is filled with charming accessories, pretty detailing and the exact right colours, which tells us that all the little things really matter. Don;t choose a value light bulb, when a decorative one would look better. Look for vintage mirrors that will match light fixtures perfectly. And above all else, stay soft and within the new neutral category with your paint choices!
For more designer tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Practical bathroom design tips.