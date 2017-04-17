13 creative garden ideas to make yours stand out

It's a funny thing, trying to be creative in the garden, as what exactly does that mean? Flowers and plants will grow however they like, so you can't always control them, but there are some AMAZING additions that you can put into place to really liven things up!

Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that your outdoor space needs to be a heady mix of practical, pretty and fun to spend time in, which is why we thought it would be fun to show you some of our favourite garden accessories. Trust us when we say that your neighbours will be peeping over the fence constantly, if you select any of these fabulous extras—and trying to find out where you got them from!