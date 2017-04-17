13 creative garden ideas to make yours stand out

It's a funny thing, trying to be creative in the garden, as what exactly does that mean? Flowers and plants will grow however they like, so you can't always control them, but there are some AMAZING additions that you can put into place to really liven things up!
Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that your outdoor space needs to be a heady mix of practical, pretty and fun to spend time in, which is why we thought it would be fun to show you some of our favourite garden accessories. Trust us when we say that your neighbours will be peeping over the fence constantly, if you select any of these fabulous extras—and trying to find out where you got them from!
We are SUCH fans of this lovely installation that will transform any garden into a high-end art gallery! Gently reflecting the colour of surrounding flora, these striking glass flames add a real sense of character and whimsy. Just imagine a host of these, around a fantastic water feature!
Anyone can have a standard greenhouse, but what about something a little bit more exciting and unusual? Perfect fr a corner of your garden, we think that this faceted sphere is a feature all in itself and even better is the fact that it helps to keep your garden healthy and full too!
Who wants to have a linear path, when this curve-tastic decked version would be a doddle to imitate? Sweeping around the garden in a dramatic yet organic shape and style, we think this has added to much unique drama and decadence! It looks so right with the almost zen garden styling too.
We know that this idea is extravagant, but… if you've always wanted an artist studio, a yoga room or a workshop, what's stopping you? A timber-framed building won't need planning permission and you could use as much or as little of your garden as you like. Go on… you deserve it!
Regardless of the style of your garden, do you know what would look great in there? A super contemporary water feature that has visitors asking how it works! In terms of focal points, a fountain is pretty tough to beat, but with all the modern designs available now, you don't have to own a stately home to inject some water into the proceedings!
Naturally, you'll want to use your garden in the evenings, as well as the day time, so adding a fire pit is a great idea. Make it something really stylish and you will have the perfect combination of practicality and prettiness that will keep guests coming round every weekend.
While some people might love huge topiary sculptures in their garden, we think that a subtle glass variety will work just as well, if not better! Nestled in amongst your favourite plants, these striking creations add just the right amount of piquant glamour and can you imagine the boast value of being able to tell your friends that you have a handcrafted glass sculpture in your garden? We'll take two!
Is any garden really complete without a little pond? A great way to encourage wildlife to come into your space, you can have a lot of fun experimenting with different styles and materials. We love this zen-style installation, complete with pretty pebbles and hardy little plants.
For a really interesting style injection, how about some spiritual statues? You can have them hiding in your flower beds or even out on show and dramatically lit, but either way, they will make a really big impact.
We don't know what it is about gardens that always make us think about Alice in Wonderland, but it's pretty obvious why THIS one has brought it to mind! Funky fabric seat covers, amazing lighting and some really out there hedge additions have created something so magical and fun!
Why have a shed when you can go for a deluxe summerhouse that will look amazing, give you extra storage and be a valid focal point in your garden? We rather like the idea of storing summer garden furniture in there, so that when the sun comes out, so can the chairs!
This is a handy and cheap tip for you now! If you already have garden furniture, give it a new lease of life by adding some funky and vibrant cushions! They'll be fantastic for comfort, but more than that, they will look utterly spectacular too and make your seating look brand new.
Here's one for all the amateur grill fanatics out there! Building a bespoke barbecue station is a wonderful way to make your garden really stand out and garner some envious looks from the neighbours! We think we'd follow this example and add a pizza oven too.
