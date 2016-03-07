A Farmhouse with a Hidden Secret

As we approach this house, which is located on a cliff top overlooking the Petit Bot Valley in Guernsey, we're greeted by a traditional stone façade that looks like something out of a fairytale. Its walls seem to emanate history and it's as if this house has a story to tell.

The thatched roof, French windows bordered with grey stone, and the chimney from a bygone era all ooze traditional charm that makes it impossible not to fall in love with house straight away. Nestled into the landscape, this house known as 'La Falaise' boasts an unexpectedly modern extension, beautifully integrated into the grounds and housing a state-of-the-art-pool and gym!

Let's take a look at the incredible work of CCD Architects, who have totally transformed this unique home.