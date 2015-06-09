Before & after: An abandoned farmhouse reinvigorated

How many of us dream of giving it all up for a more peaceful and stripped-back country lifestyle? Forgetting the stresses of city life, and opting for a slower, more harmonious day-to-day existence? For one Polish couple this was exactly the case, as they decided to make their dream of a rural life together a reality. After finding this run-down farmhouse in the picturesque region of Podlasie in central Poland, they decided to make this their new project and restore the house to its former glory. With the help of Ynox, the decaying home has been completely turned around, going from abandoned to highly enviable. Let's see the restoration project from start to finish.
Looking at the building from the outside, you would be forgiven for thinking the task of transforming it into a cosy and comfortable farmhouse might be a little too much to bear. Structurally and aesthetically the house needed muck work, as did the surrounding landscape, as no rural retreat is complete without a complementary garden.
What was once an eyesore in the landscape as you drive through the vast wheat fields of central Poland is now a sight to behold. It stands proud amongst amongst its rural landscape; now looking structurally sound, and highly attractive with a fresh lick of chestnut coloured paint, new windows, and a graphite coloured roof.
Many old timber farmhouses throughout the world have been left abandoned, and it's great to see people taking these homes from a decaying mess to something to be proud of. Looking at the decaying walls and overgrown weeds, you will find it hard to believe what it has become today.
Now the front entrance welcomes in friends and family with open arms, and offers a small terrace to enjoy life's simple pleasures in peace and quiet. What was once a fragile structure is now a robust house of new timber and brick.
The house was to be stripped-back to its core to become a liveable and much desired rural oasis. The potential for something special was certainly there, but a keen eye for detail and design was needed to bring it to life once again.
Now, the farmhouse is the epitome of the less distressing country lifestyle many of us yearn for. Simple yet stunning, the new interior scheme honours the past of the existing house, whilst modernising it to its full potential. Bare timber walls are an indiscreet tribute to the exterior façade before work began, and are perfectly fitting to any modern farmhouse with country chic. The quaint new kitchen and dining area speaks volumes of the charm of a country style interior, and showcases why we do not need expensive or over-the-top interiors to feel comfortable in or own homes.
Much like the exterior, the interior's best days were nothing more than a distant memory. That was until Ynox jumped on board.
The heinous dry lining of the interior walls has thankfully been removed, and the ceilings and floors have been lovingly restored. The home is now bright, fresh, colourful, and full of positive energy. Splashes of bright blue and red give the room a flare that could not be any further from the dreary space it was before, as the hammock swing seats invite us in to relax.
Certainly nobody's idea of a dream bathroom, this space looks like it straight off the set of a horror film. in many Polish farmhouses from the same period, the bathroom was in an outhouse separate to the main house. In our case it wasn't so dire, although drastic action would need to be taken to complete a bathroom to match the rest of the stunning renovation so far.
In keeping with the theme of the rest of the home, the bathroom really embraces the natural look and charm timber creates, using it for the walls, floor, door and new vanity benchtop. Even a new timber sauna has been installed.
