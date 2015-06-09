5 steps to the perfect English garden

The idyllic beauty of the typical English garden is appreciated in every corner of the globe, with stunning examples of 'English gardens' found both at home and much further afield. The design of the English garden as we know it today emerged in England in the early 18th century in the grounds of grand houses such as Chiswick House and Stowe House in Buckinghamshire. The influence of these beautiful pastoral landscapes has filtered into modern garden design, and although it's unlikely you have space in your garden for a lake, bridge, or classical monument, you can create the perfect English garden with a more modest approach, and smaller budget. Here are 5 examples of modern English gardens and some useful tips to help you create your own: