Old meets new in this charming Devon home

We’re not saying that old and vintage houses don’t come with a certain appeal, because they do. However, the cute charm and distinctive character aren’t always enough to evolve into the perfect dream home, for old buildings usually present difficult layouts that aren’t too practical for the modern lifestyle of today – we’re talking about narrow rooms, small windows, no visual ‘flow’ between the spaces, etc.

In the end, an energetic renovation is sometimes opted for, which is exactly what today’s homify 360° discovery is about: a small English cottage on the eastern boundary of Budleigh Salterton, within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty that got treated to a modern makeover, yet still enjoys vintage throwbacks to its original look here and there.

Barc Architects are at the helm of this exciting project…