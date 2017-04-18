The dreamy Hampstead loft conversion

Today’s homify 360° highlight comes to us from London-based firm DDWH Architects. Their project? The complete refurbishment of a large, top-floor apartment/penthouse in Hampstead.
In addition to the interiors’ new stylish touch-ups, this project also involved amendments to the layout, changes to the stairs and hallway gallery, as well as converting the roof space into a large master bedroom with sleek en-suite bathroom.
Let’s check out the dazzling results…
How gorgeous are those windows/skylights in the sloping wall, treating the interiors to a fantastic view that becomes a glittering vision by night?
Although the interiors are quite modest in terms of space, the designers sidestepped this small issue by opting for a minimalist interior style, helping to conjure up more visual space in the process.
The clean and subtle look continues into the living room, where the bare essentials and a handful of décor pieces ensure a functional-yet-still-super-stylish space.
Notice how glass- and mirror surfaces help to spread the incoming light around the room.
For the bathroom, the colour palette was adjusted to become more bold and dark, with charcoal-hued tiles adorning both floor and wall.
This is countered by the crisp-white and stainless steel surfaces of the fixtures and fittings, not to mention the sleek glow of the modern lighting elements.
Now this is a shower we could get used to! Showing off a very comfortable layout, complete with wall niches to store a range of soaps and shampoos, this modern space seems perfect to make us forget about the apartment’s rather limited floor space!
