The dreamy Hampstead loft conversion

Today’s homify 360° highlight comes to us from London-based firm DDWH Architects. Their project? The complete refurbishment of a large, top-floor apartment/penthouse in Hampstead.

In addition to the interiors’ new stylish touch-ups, this project also involved amendments to the layout, changes to the stairs and hallway gallery, as well as converting the roof space into a large master bedroom with sleek en-suite bathroom.

Let’s check out the dazzling results…