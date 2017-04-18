Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The dreamy Hampstead loft conversion

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Hampstead Penthouse, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist living room
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° highlight comes to us from London-based firm DDWH Architects. Their project? The complete refurbishment of a large, top-floor apartment/penthouse in Hampstead. 

In addition to the interiors’ new stylish touch-ups, this project also involved amendments to the layout, changes to the stairs and hallway gallery, as well as converting the roof space into a large master bedroom with sleek en-suite bathroom.

Let’s check out the dazzling results…

The bedroom with a view

Hampstead Penthouse, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist bedroom
DDWH Architects

Hampstead Penthouse

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

How gorgeous are those windows/skylights in the sloping wall, treating the interiors to a fantastic view that becomes a glittering vision by night? 

Although the interiors are quite modest in terms of space, the designers sidestepped this small issue by opting for a minimalist interior style, helping to conjure up more visual space in the process.

The clean living room

Hampstead Penthouse, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist living room
DDWH Architects

Hampstead Penthouse

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

The clean and subtle look continues into the living room, where the bare essentials and a handful of décor pieces ensure a functional-yet-still-super-stylish space. 

Notice how glass- and mirror surfaces help to spread the incoming light around the room.

The sleek bathroom 1

Hampstead Penthouse, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist bathroom
DDWH Architects

Hampstead Penthouse

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

For the bathroom, the colour palette was adjusted to become more bold and dark, with charcoal-hued tiles adorning both floor and wall. 

This is countered by the crisp-white and stainless steel surfaces of the fixtures and fittings, not to mention the sleek glow of the modern lighting elements.

The sleek bathroom 2

Hampstead Penthouse, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Minimalist bathroom
DDWH Architects

Hampstead Penthouse

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

Now this is a shower we could get used to! Showing off a very comfortable layout, complete with wall niches to store a range of soaps and shampoos, this modern space seems perfect to make us forget about the apartment’s rather limited floor space! 

Constant dripping driving you insane? Let’s see how to go about Fixing your annoying leaky shower.

Old meets new in this charming Devon home
We love it, but would rather hear what YOU think of this apartment’s style...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks