Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Plymouth home to showcase modern British style

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
White Oaks, Barc Architects Barc Architects Modern houses White
Loading admin actions …

For today’s homify 360° dose of excellence, we take a look at one of Exeter-based Barc Architects’ projects—a simple and bold contemporary family house that encourages outdoor living and maximises views of the spacious garden

To get to the fabulous stage that this house enjoys today, the professionals in charge designed a crisp, light-filled building, simple yet self-assured in form and one of the few contemporary buildings in Plymouth. 

The experts also worked very closely with the client in developing the brief and then the design, to ensure the final results had both a professional and personal touch.

The front façade

White Oaks Entrance Barc Architects Modern houses White porch,entrance,wooden door,glass corner,stone wall,contemporary,modern,timber cladding
Barc Architects

White Oaks Entrance

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

The clients wanted a modern, spacious home with a relaxed atmosphere. What the pros provided was a flat-roof, two-storey design in the super modern style, with strong lines, neutral tones and lots of glass to blur the lines between indoors and outdoors. 

For some visual detail, natural stone and wood were used to adorn various façade surfaces.

The rear façade

White Oaks Exterior at Night Barc Architects Modern houses night,render,zinc,contemporary,modern,glass,windows,bold
Barc Architects

White Oaks Exterior at Night

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

Although all the winning elements from the front are repeated out back, this side is much more open and welcoming, with giant glass doors opening up onto a spacious terrace before spilling out onto steps that become a perfectly maintained lawn/garden.

The terrace

White Oaks Terrace Barc Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace contemporary,modern,open,glass,windows,patio,terrace,render,timber
Barc Architects

White Oaks Terrace

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

The large, partially covered terrace was also a key aspect of the design, seeing as the family wanted an easily accessible outdoor area where they could relax, unwind and entertain. 

From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

One with the outdoors

White Oaks Open Plan Kitchen, Dining and Living Area Barc Architects Modern living room grey sofa,wood flooring,glazed wall,open plan,kitchen,living room,breakfast bar,rooflight,contemporary,modern
Barc Architects

White Oaks Open Plan Kitchen, Dining and Living Area

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

We can’t imagine anyone not being inspired to go outdoors with that remarkable view! 

A large open-plan layout houses the social areas of the house, including the living room, dining area and kitchen, all of which get to bathe in natural light and garden views on a day-to-day basis.

More light

White Oaks Staircase Barc Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs landing,stairs,rooflight,pendant light,glass balustrade,wooden door,contemporary,modern,bright,fresh
Barc Architects

White Oaks Staircase

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

To keep the interior lighting levels high, skylights also help to usher in more sunshine.

And for artificial lighting, there is a range of options available, including ceiling pendants and downlighters.

The home office

White Oaks Study/Office with Glass Sliding Door Barc Architects Modern study/office Glass White glass door,sliding door,glass,office,study,studio,desk,contemporary,modern,wooden floor
Barc Architects

White Oaks Study/Office with Glass Sliding Door

Barc Architects
Barc Architects
Barc Architects

With this spectacular space and design, we’d prefer to work from home as well! 

A corner room on the top floor was brilliantly transformed into a little home office/study, which also takes full advantage of the sublime garden views while beautifully continuing the clean-and-crisp look of the interiors. 

Want to work in peace? We’ll show you The essential guide to home office harmony.

15 smart patio ideas you'll wish you'd thought of before
Does this house inspire you, or not really?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks