A Plymouth home to showcase modern British style

For today’s homify 360° dose of excellence, we take a look at one of Exeter-based Barc Architects’ projects—a simple and bold contemporary family house that encourages outdoor living and maximises views of the spacious garden.
To get to the fabulous stage that this house enjoys today, the professionals in charge designed a crisp, light-filled building, simple yet self-assured in form and one of the few contemporary buildings in Plymouth.
The experts also worked very closely with the client in developing the brief and then the design, to ensure the final results had both a professional and personal touch.
The clients wanted a modern, spacious home with a relaxed atmosphere. What the pros provided was a flat-roof, two-storey design in the super modern style, with strong lines, neutral tones and lots of glass to blur the lines between indoors and outdoors.
For some visual detail, natural stone and wood were used to adorn various façade surfaces.
Although all the winning elements from the front are repeated out back, this side is much more open and welcoming, with giant glass doors opening up onto a spacious terrace before spilling out onto steps that become a perfectly maintained lawn/garden.
The large, partially covered terrace was also a key aspect of the design, seeing as the family wanted an easily accessible outdoor area where they could relax, unwind and entertain.
We can’t imagine anyone not being inspired to go outdoors with that remarkable view!
A large open-plan layout houses the social areas of the house, including the living room, dining area and kitchen, all of which get to bathe in natural light and garden views on a day-to-day basis.
To keep the interior lighting levels high, skylights also help to usher in more sunshine.
And for artificial lighting, there is a range of options available, including ceiling pendants and downlighters.
With this spectacular space and design, we’d prefer to work from home as well!
A corner room on the top floor was brilliantly transformed into a little home office/study, which also takes full advantage of the sublime garden views while beautifully continuing the clean-and-crisp look of the interiors.
