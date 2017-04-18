A Plymouth home to showcase modern British style

For today’s homify 360° dose of excellence, we take a look at one of Exeter-based Barc Architects’ projects—a simple and bold contemporary family house that encourages outdoor living and maximises views of the spacious garden.

To get to the fabulous stage that this house enjoys today, the professionals in charge designed a crisp, light-filled building, simple yet self-assured in form and one of the few contemporary buildings in Plymouth.

The experts also worked very closely with the client in developing the brief and then the design, to ensure the final results had both a professional and personal touch.