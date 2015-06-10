The Magnificent Monmouthshire House

Whilst the valleys of South Wales have a tumultuous history of prosperity and hardship, the landscape is rugged and vast, with many pockets of natural beauty to be found. 'The Nook' is a newly built four bedroom family house set in a secluded valley in Monmouthshire, which replaced a bungalow built in the 1960s.

Given its rural location, the home is a structure of natural materials, including timber, stone and slate, which envelop a steel frame. The secluded location, a one acre site tucked into the Wye Valley, allowed for a number of glazed glass panels to feature. These panels draw a connection with the stunning landscape, allowing light in whilst framing the natural surrounds. A project of Hall + Bednarcyk, 'The Nook' showcases that all hope is not lost for the valleys and is representative of the faith and perseverance of its inhabitants.

All photos by: Simon Maxwell.