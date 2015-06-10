The Magnificent Monmouthshire House

Whilst the valleys of South Wales have a tumultuous history of prosperity and hardship, the landscape is rugged and vast, with many pockets of natural beauty to be found. 'The Nook' is a newly built four bedroom family house set in a secluded valley in Monmouthshire, which replaced a bungalow built in the 1960s.
Given its rural location, the home is a structure of natural materials, including timber, stone and slate, which envelop a steel frame. The secluded location, a one acre site tucked into the Wye Valley, allowed for a number of glazed glass panels to feature. These panels draw a connection with the stunning landscape, allowing light in whilst framing the natural surrounds. A project of Hall + Bednarcyk, 'The Nook' showcases that all hope is not lost for the valleys and is representative of the faith and perseverance of its inhabitants.
All photos by: Simon Maxwell.
The home has the look and feel of a traditional stone cottage set amongst the beauty of the countryside, although this time on a larger scale and with a number of contemporary twists.
The black steel skeleton of the structure is slightly visible throughout the home, when viewed from both inside and out. This adds extra depth to a home of already varied textures and materials, acting as a frame for the glazed windows and doors.
Drawing a strong connection to its location, the home has been constructed largely of locally sourced stone and natural slate.
The absence of close neighbours means the glass panels that frame the landscape need not be covered by any kind of blinds, curtains or shutters. This also adds a sense of transparency, giving the house a feeling of being lightweight despite its solid materials.
A delicate mix of colour complements the ever present greenery of outside, as white walls and hues of soft timber aim to keep the natural view as the focal point no matter where you stand in the house. Paintings of landscapes even don the solid walls.
Part of the huge 250sqm home incorporates a stunning double height volume that houses the dining area adjacent to the open plan kitchen.
The spacious feeling of this part of the home is only accentuated by double height glazed windows and an absence of distracting colours and features.
The kitchen is a simple yet effective blend of varying shades of timber and a textured stone benchtop to complete. Track lighting lines the ceiling to offer an indirect lighting solution for a more intimate feeling in the kitchen.
