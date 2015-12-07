A Green House for Stylish Family Living

Reputable architecture firm Cubus Project have completed their newest residential project: a beautiful two storey home that's inspired by the best in modern design and by its nature setting. The building’s contemporary form is wrapped in beautiful timber panels and transparent glass, resulting in a truly unforgettable family domain. Internally, the home is filled with innovative decorative features and there's beauty to be found around every corner.
Because of its natural setting the home was designed with respect and consideration for the landscape. Cubus Project have ensured the structure settles effortlessly in position due to the home's sensitive form and thoughtful choice of materials. The end result is a home that is of high sustainability and eye-catching beauty.
Come and explore it for yourself!
Wrapped in beautiful cedar timber, the home settles so easily in its position thanks to its soft and natural appearance. This is further enhanced by the huge expanses of glass that opens up the whole building to the outside world. This timber is sourced in a sustainably managed forest and is protected using natural oils, making for an eco-friendly feature.
Inside on the ground level, we find a lounge room that's suited for quiet times with the family. The mixture of soft beige and cream shades defines a setting that epitomises an elegant modern setting. An L-shaped corner sofa is a smart choice, which not only utilises the space but also helps keep the room looking and feeling spacious. Take note too of the shelves that has been filled with ornaments, picture frames and all sorts of knick-knacks to bring colour and personality to the space.
Leading from the lounge is a kitchen that is the height of modern aesthetic and is brimming in functionality for the keen home chef. An island benchtop is the centrepiece of the kitchen, promoting the idea that this space is multi-functional and is able to draw in the whole family rather than just being used to prepare meals.
Depending on the occasion, meals can be eaten inside or out, with both settings accommodating stylish dining tables that can seat the whole family and guests. Those wanting to switch between the inside area and outside world can do so easily thanks to the huge sliding glass doors.
In a more private section of the home we find a home office. We are immediately drawn to the choice of contemporary desk and chair combination with their sleek form. What makes this office so appealing is how the views of the outside nature are always on show. While one is working hard at their desk, it's so easy to pause for a moment to appreciate the beauty of nature that's so close.
In the master bedroom, the huge floor to ceiling window gives the room an open and airy feel. Day and night, the light and shadows of the outside word can filter through to help create an intimate setting for the those inside.
The key to success here was keeping the colour palette neutral and subdued, with splashes of colour from particular outlets. Grey is a theme of the room with the shade pronouncing itself by subtle changes in shade and textures. Here on homify, we've noticed that grey is becoming a popular colour in the bedroom thanks to its calming and romantic qualities.
Inside the slim dimensions of the en suite, a beautiful décor makes a striking impression. Modernity reigns supreme here as we find a perfect selection of colours, textures and finishes. The lighting selection is particularly interesting here since it runs along the corners and crevices above the washing area.
