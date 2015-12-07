A Green House for Stylish Family Living

Reputable architecture firm Cubus Project have completed their newest residential project: a beautiful two storey home that's inspired by the best in modern design and by its nature setting. The building’s contemporary form is wrapped in beautiful timber panels and transparent glass, resulting in a truly unforgettable family domain. Internally, the home is filled with innovative decorative features and there's beauty to be found around every corner.

Because of its natural setting the home was designed with respect and consideration for the landscape. Cubus Project have ensured the structure settles effortlessly in position due to the home's sensitive form and thoughtful choice of materials. The end result is a home that is of high sustainability and eye-catching beauty.

Come and explore it for yourself!