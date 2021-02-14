Stunning Transformation of a 1930s Semi

This 1930s semi-detached house (with 3 bedrooms) was an interior design nightmare, with a crowded and impractical kitchen that could put even a top chef off cooking and a drab living room that was desperately in need of a radical makeover.

Thankfully, the experts of PARKdesigned were enlisted to remodel and extend the home to accommodate a growing family. A single-storey wrap-around extension was added for much needed extra space and interiors were finished to the highest standard.

So, let’s see what can happen when a group of professionals decide to start renovating a semi-detached house straight out of the 1930s. You won't believe just how different the house looks now!



