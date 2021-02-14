Stunning Transformation of a 1930s Semi

This 1930s semi-detached house (with 3 bedrooms) was an interior design nightmare, with a crowded and impractical kitchen that could put even a top chef off cooking and a drab living room that was desperately in need of a radical makeover.
Thankfully, the experts of PARKdesigned were enlisted to remodel and extend the home to accommodate a growing family. A single-storey wrap-around extension was added for much needed extra space and interiors were finished to the highest standard.
So, let’s see what can happen when a group of professionals decide to start renovating a semi-detached house straight out of the 1930s. You won't believe just how different the house looks now!
The living area was in a sorry state, with damp and faded walls, an unusual printed carpet and an ugly 70s fireplace. The room looks dark and uninviting and is crying out for an intervention.
Fortunately, the experts of PARKdesigned had many decorating ideas (even for houses stuck in a 1930s style), which helped turn this project on its head – including this shabby living room which has been transformed into a light, bright and modern space to socialise and relax.
No longer flaunting the tired interior design look of a 1930s abode, this semi-detached house now boasts a brand-new living room which becomes the epitome of industrial chic with its exposed red brick wall offset by the cooling white walls and floor.
A contemporary silver lamp is a fitting finishing touch to the design and the glass coffee table and funky printed rug are characterful additions that give the room a playful and creative edge.
Currently a popular interior design trend, grey walls can work brilliantly in modern minimalist homes and look equally as good in more classic settings.
In this instance the grey walls complement a contemporary design and provide the perfect backdrop to display the owners' quirky art prints. It just goes to show what can be achieved with a few simple, statement pieces.
The kitchen was a disastrous hodgepodge of clunky appliances and tacky 70s décor.
The tiny kitchen doesn't even appear to offer enough space for cooking, never mind entertaining or dining! We can't imagine more of an incentive for dining out or grabbing a takeaway. Clearly, drastic measures had to be taken to make this suitable for the new occupants.
This kitchen is worlds apart from the tiny, run-down and impractical space we saw in the last image! That’s thanks to these professionals that, with their expert extension ideas, gave this 1930s semi-detached house a more modern (and much sleeker) outlook on life. Now, this new heart of the home flaunts an abundance of space for cooking, dining and entertaining, complete with new fittings that are stylish and modern.
A skylight ensures the open plan area is flooded with natural light, which is reflected off the white walls to maximise the effect. A breakfast bar divides the space without blocking the flow of light and offers a central spot to grab a quick bite to eat in style.
Looking at the kitchen from this angle we can appreciate how much space is available for moving between the areas and making the most of what is now the heart of the home. No more struggling to cook in a cramped and stress-inducing kitchen!
Instead, there are numerous services for food prep, a state-of-the-art oven and hob discreetly integrated into the cabinet design and clever storage solutions for a sleek look.
Recent studies show that if you commit to adding an additional bedroom, complete with en-suite bathroom, to your home, you stand a chance of upping your property value by as much as 20% (or £46,400 for the average UK home).
The interior design trends of 1930s houses may have loved separate living- and dining rooms, but modern-day homes are all about open layouts. And if you’re going to opt for more space, choose to enlarge your kitchen (if it’s not a decent size already), as opening up a narrow cooking space can boost your house value by 15 – 20% (roughly £35,000—£46,400 for the average UK house).
