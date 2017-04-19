Your browser is out-of-date.

The London home with an unusual modern addition

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Canopy House - Stoke Newington, London, A2studio A2studio Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify 360° feature zooms in on a project called “Canopy House”, situated in Stoke Newington, London. Here is where A2STUDIO took charge of a North London Victorian house that required some new space in the form of a rear extension and first-floor side extension. 

On the ground floor, the kitchen has been enlarged via the new extension which features a cantilevered canopy, adding a striking modern addition which contrasts with the period property.

But of course functionality was just as important as style in the successful execution of this project. So, let’s see how it turned out…

The rear view

How fantastically does that modern addition offset with the period structure at the back? 

The large glazed doors and windows seen here were carefully proportioned. Coming from the lower ceiling in the kitchen, it gives the space a great sense of height and openness. 

A new oriel window (seen on the far left) enhances interior views of the lush garden.

The warmth of the timber stands nicely against the black brick, giving the project its own character and reflecting the Scandinavian heritage of the client.

Swinging style

The pivot door, enjoying the same warmth and charm of the timber via its frame, opens generously onto the garden, beautifully linking up the interior layout with the exterior spaces.

Carpenters, contractors, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

The new kitchen

Inside, a cheery colour palette greets us – is there any hue better than vibrant yellow to wake one up in the morning with that first cup of tea/coffee? 

To complement the yellow backsplash, golden-toned ceiling pendants add both style and dazzle to the culinary space, while charcoal-hued floor tiles ensure the lower area of the kitchen is far from dull.

A dining spot

A little dining area has been set up right next to the kitchen, where the residents can take in some garden views and incoming sunshine with their breakfast. 

Original Scandinavian mid-century classics have been included to balance out with the timber and the client’s heritage: CH24 wishbone chairs from Hans J Wegner. 

A sublime use of style and (new) space, indeed!

For another fabulous little add-on, see how This genius extension makes the most of a tiny space.

The perfect space, or not really your style? 

