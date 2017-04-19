The London home with an unusual modern addition

Today’s homify 360° feature zooms in on a project called “Canopy House”, situated in Stoke Newington, London. Here is where A2STUDIO took charge of a North London Victorian house that required some new space in the form of a rear extension and first-floor side extension.

On the ground floor, the kitchen has been enlarged via the new extension which features a cantilevered canopy, adding a striking modern addition which contrasts with the period property.

But of course functionality was just as important as style in the successful execution of this project. So, let’s see how it turned out…