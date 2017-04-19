The ultimate Great British garden extension

The project name? Silvermans Cottage. The experts in charge? Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd, the Market Harborough-based professionals with more than 20 years’ experience in producing truly unique glazed timber folding doors that will blend seamlessly into just about any home.
As each project undoubtedly comes with its own set of challenges, this one was certainly no exception. The precise spot where the doors were required enjoyed a neat, circular design, which meant that a curved folding-door system of nearly 9 linear meters with a radius of 3.3 meters had to be manufactured. This was to enable a 10-door leaf system to be effortlessly opened to fold and slide all in the same direction.
One doesn’t immediately notice the door system from outside, only the circular room which, when opened up, looks more like a covered terrace.
Only upon closer inspection can we see that there’s a bunch of folding doors in the background, just waiting to be folded out to close the room/house back up…
… like so! Quite the intricate-looking system, right? And yet this system works quite easily in opening up the house to blur the lines between indoors and outdoors.
But what is located on the inside? An open-plan layout of a dining room and informal lounge, it would seem, both of which enjoy a rich amount of natural light that floods indoors, not only via the folding glass doors, but also thanks to the stunning skylight above.
That is certainly one way to enjoy a rich garden view while dining and relaxing!
With so much space to spare, the potential of this room (and the way it opens up to the gardens) is quite endless. It could function perfectly as just about anything: a playroom for the kids; a TV room; a guest bedroom; an art studio…
