The ultimate Great British garden extension

The project name? Silvermans Cottage. The experts in charge? Simplicity Timber Solutions Ltd, the Market Harborough-based professionals with more than 20 years’ experience in producing truly unique glazed timber folding doors that will blend seamlessly into just about any home.

As each project undoubtedly comes with its own set of challenges, this one was certainly no exception. The precise spot where the doors were required enjoyed a neat, circular design, which meant that a curved folding-door system of nearly 9 linear meters with a radius of 3.3 meters had to be manufactured. This was to enable a 10-door leaf system to be effortlessly opened to fold and slide all in the same direction.

Fortunately, this project turned out quite stunningly, otherwise we would not be sharing it with you on homify 360…