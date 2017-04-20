The creative London flat with décor ideas to steal

Our homify 360° gem for today comes with a lovely little back story: a client who relocated from New York to London and, of course, required a (stylish) living space.
Enter the professionals of Morph Interior Ltd from London, who know all about style and interior inspiration, to take full control of the situation. Not only did they transform all the rooms of the relevant abode, but they also arranged for shopping days to go out and purchase all the little details that could turn the chosen house into a home.
Design-led furnishings, lighting and vivid artworks that complement the client’s great taste were chosen for the interiors, in addition to hanging up clothes and stocking the fridge – all in order to help facilitate a seamless move ‘across the pond’ so that the client could literally just walk in and start enjoying his new (and elegant) London life.
And since there are so many ideas to copy here, let’s start right away…
It is clear that these designers also understand the importance of colour, for it is the combination of vivid tones that enhance this clean-looking space so fantastically. Honestly, we can’t imagine a better rug (or wall art, or coffee table) for this living room.
Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.
Functionality aside, the kitchen also sports a very memorable look in terms of style – how fabulous do those stainless-steel appliances mix with the hot oranges of the stools and pendants?
And speaking of pendants, when last did you catch a glimpse of such exceptional-looking lighting fixtures?
Who said the kitchen is only about cooking?
Obviously you can’t whip up something in a stunning kitchen and then serve it in a bleak-looking dining room, which is exactly why this space also brings its A-game.
Elegance, subtle style, a hint of texture, eye-catching lighting and a splash of vibrant colour in the background – precisely how we like our modern spaces!
A big, fluffy bed that looks like a stylish cloud is one thing, but making the entire room seem cosy, inviting and smart is quite another. Fortunately, our designers in charge didn’t fail in here either, for they included just the right amount of texture and tones to make the end result seem perfect for a style-conscious adult.
From adult to not-one-yet, the child’s bedroom provides us with a slightly more ‘fun’ and colourful look, yet doesn’t forget to provide a firm amount of grace in the process.
With all the colours popping out of a neutral palette, it’s like the ever-elegant Scandinavian style is reminiscing about its youthful, more energetic days – definitely a room to love and copy.
Beat the clutter with these Clever storage solutions for every unruly kid’s room.