The creative London flat with décor ideas to steal

Our homify 360° gem for today comes with a lovely little back story: a client who relocated from New York to London and, of course, required a (stylish) living space.

Enter the professionals of Morph Interior Ltd from London, who know all about style and interior inspiration, to take full control of the situation. Not only did they transform all the rooms of the relevant abode, but they also arranged for shopping days to go out and purchase all the little details that could turn the chosen house into a home.

Design-led furnishings, lighting and vivid artworks that complement the client’s great taste were chosen for the interiors, in addition to hanging up clothes and stocking the fridge – all in order to help facilitate a seamless move ‘across the pond’ so that the client could literally just walk in and start enjoying his new (and elegant) London life.

And since there are so many ideas to copy here, let’s start right away…