A Time Travelling Medieval Home

Restoration projects are nothing new on homify. However, this particular project from Italy has to be one of the most memorable. Situated in a small medieval village near Pienza, a beautiful stone home dating back to the 1500s has been restored in amazing fashion. Like many older homes, this home has experienced many changes and alterations over its long history, with many having lasting negative impacts on the home's character and appeal.

Local Italian architectural firm VPS Architetti have managed to remove the unfitting additions and have restored the home in a way that enhances the historical appeal of the building. Though this isn't a straight forward restoration project, VPS Architetti have expressed their own creative design flair by giving the home a unique modern edge. The end result is something truly spectacular and will no doubt surprise you with its inventiveness.