A Time Travelling Medieval Home

Restoration projects are nothing new on homify. However, this particular project from Italy has to be one of the most memorable. Situated in a small medieval village near Pienza, a beautiful stone home dating back to the 1500s has been restored in amazing fashion. Like many older homes, this home has experienced many changes and alterations over its long history, with many having lasting negative impacts on the home's character and appeal.
Local Italian architectural firm VPS Architetti have managed to remove the unfitting additions and have restored the home in a way that enhances the historical appeal of the building. Though this isn't a straight forward restoration project, VPS Architetti have expressed their own creative design flair by giving the home a unique modern edge. The end result is something truly spectacular and will no doubt surprise you with its inventiveness.
What a truly idyllic setting! It's easy to feel as if we've emerged into medieval Italy with such beauty and history captured here. Standing proud, the old home looks amazing with its gorgeous stone façade lovingly restored to its absolute best. All the home's original features appear as they should; in pristine condition.
Inside, we can see the relationship between the old building and the newly introduced elements. An all-white scheme can be seen as very intense, however, the crisp whiteness of the walls and ceiling highlights the home's unique architectural details.
A modern staircase is not obtrusive or overbearing in any way. In fact, we think it makes a beautiful sculptural feature that fits perfectly in its place.
Moving further into the home, a beautiful kitchen is illuminated brightly by natural light via huge openings, which work incredibly well to keep the space feeling fresh.
In total contrast to the historic building, the kitchen décor has many industrial style elements, which help bring a contemporary appeal to the space. Most would assume that the table in the centre of the room would be used to eat meals, however, this is Italy so this table is dedicated to making pasta! It's easy to imagine the whole family gathering around to prepare their grand weekend feasts.
As we venture further inside, we find ourselves in a particularly intriguing section of the home. The interplay between the light and shadows on the angular shaped ceiling presents a fascinating picture for us to appreciate.
Down the hallway there's a library that is so very unique. A bookcase houses all the owner's many novels, ensuring that there's always something to read. Thanks to the wall of books, colour and interest is brought into the space that would be otherwise devoid of any distraction.
The sole furnishing in the room is a reading chair that's got a futuristic design. Despite its ambiguous form, it somehow blends in perfectly within the rest of the space.
The minimalist bathroom is similarly themed to the kitchen, with a refined minimalist décor where only the necessary features have been included. Enclosing those inside are the gorgeous stone tiles that bring a genuine showroom appeal to the space. Sourced locally, the intricate details of the stone provides visual interest via every tile.
Our tour of the home ends inside the amazing upstairs spa room. The minimalist décor allows those to fully immerse themselves during their time in the spa. Enhancing the experience further are the views of the village that can be seen through the full-height window just out of shot. Days will feel as if they're over within seconds for those who are lucky enough to be here.
