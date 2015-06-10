Illuminating a forgotten gem in London

We love the merging of modern and classical style that culminates in the hallway. A pale grey is lifted by fresh white skirting and doors, creating a sophisticated look that, in a nod to current minimalist trends, keeps the overall look clean and simple. A large mirror at the end of the hallway makes the room appear bigger, and the marble fireplace below is a decadent touch that works beautifully with the colour scheme.

If you've enjoyed this project, you should also take a look at the following ideabook: An estate home with wow factor