Illuminating a forgotten gem in London

Being such a popular and family-friendly area, North Kensington is not an easy place to find property, as it gets snapped up pretty quickly, sometimes even before it officially goes on the market! The current owners of this beautiful West London house were certainly excited to move in, but they were also aware of the big challenge ahead, as the interior was poorly arranged with drab and uninviting interiors. A big refurbishment was necessary to bring the house up to scratch, and that's where Sophie Nguyen Architects stepped in. To add light and warmth, and to create a more functional space, a modern extension was added to the existing building, and the interiors were properly divided into distinct areas. The finished result is a contemporary, light, and extremely elegant home that is more than suitable for a large family. Let's take a closer look..
The exterior is certainly striking, particularly at night when the entire width of the home appears to radiate an almost angelic light. The full length glass patio doors offer the occupants a view out over the garden, which is kept private thanks to the tall trees surrounding the property. They also welcome in natural light, which ensures the interior is fresh and bright, with a consistently cheerful ambience. Both the clients and Sophie Nguyen Architects were keen to avoid introducing an extension that looks like a 'glass shoebox'. As you can see, the simple and elegant design of the new addition complements the original building.
Everything about this living room emanates grace and style, from the polished wooden floorboards to the layered chandeliers. The white walls and ceiling maximise the light which enters through the rear of the home. The bi-fold doors fully retract to remove the boundary between inside and out, and the result is truly mesmerising.
The kitchen is a vision of minimalist chic at its finest. Sticking to the monochrome colour scheme, the simple kitchen cabinets blend in perfectly against the walls, and thanks to their sleek design which is free of any obvious fittings, the line of sight remains uninterrupted. The beautiful floorboards continue into the kitchen, and along with the white furnishings, create a continuity between the cooking and dining areas.
The space that the architects had to work with in the living room was impressive from the offset. High ceilings, large bay windows and a seemingly endless amount of floor space already made this room special. All that was needed was some care and creativity to bring the room to life and make it an enjoyable place to spend time. The classical features have been highlighted and emphasised with neutral colours, and complemented by more modern furnishings such as the glass coffee table. There's also a trace of Art Deco influence in this room, particularly in the light fitting and the gold lacquer lines below the window.
We love the merging of modern and classical style that culminates in the hallway. A pale grey is lifted by fresh white skirting and doors, creating a sophisticated look that, in a nod to current minimalist trends, keeps the overall look clean and simple. A large mirror at the end of the hallway makes the room appear bigger, and the marble fireplace below is a decadent touch that works beautifully with the colour scheme.
