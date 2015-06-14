Victorian villa with star quality

Refurbishing, renovating, or adding a rear extension: none of these are an easy undertaking. Moreover, ensuring that the update is timeless, stylish, and liveable, can be an extremely tricky task. Luckily for the owners of Astor House, a simple late-Victorian villa, they entrusted their restoration and overhaul to NRAP Architects. This home was extended in the ‘80s, with a garage, office, and garden room to the rear of the property. The brief was simple yet crucial: update their home and bring it into the 21st century. The couple wished to retain the character and charm of the original rooms in the front of the house and upstairs, while the rear would have the garden room rebuilt, with a new kitchen, living, dining, and stairwell area. The home had to accommodate the couple’s children and grandchildren, as well as providing liveable, and light-filled spaces. With countless new fittings and fixtures, the architects and designers have created a space of immense superiority, utilising the highest quality materials.

Take a peek inside this brilliantly renovated home, and glimpse the striking abundance of first-class features, sleek spaces, and a thoroughly graceful domestic interior design.