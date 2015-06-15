Wonderful modern home for a family with kids

When we think of a 1930s era home, undoubtedly we imagine the class and elegance of rich timber tones, warm brick, deep colour schemes and, more often than not, a floorplan that is simply not suited to modern living. This detached house was no exception.

Effectively unchanged since the previous occupants purchased it in 1965, this dwelling has been lovingly transformed by the expert architects at Jones Associates, from dark and impractical, to light, bright and liveable. Fully refurbished and refitted to accommodate a large family with four children, the south-facing addition utilises the large rear garden to provide light, energy, and vivacity to the new interior spaces.

As well as a new rear extension, the roof underwent a reconstruction to deliver two new bedrooms and an additional bathroom. Throughout this property high-quality finishes and fittings are evident. Retaining a wealth of character and an abundance of period architecture, charm and detail, the original red brickwork and tiles were combined with pre-weathered zinc sheet, Welsh slate copings, sedum green roofing and basalt paving.

Today on homify we're fortunate to wander through this stunning abode and explore the brilliant refurbishment and renovation of this heritage gem. Take a look below, and be inspired by this elegant and graceful North London home.