Wonderful modern home for a family with kids

Crouch End House, London
When we think of a 1930s era home, undoubtedly we imagine the class and elegance of rich timber tones, warm brick, deep colour schemes and, more often than not, a floorplan that is simply not suited to modern living. This detached house was no exception. 

Effectively unchanged since the previous occupants purchased it in 1965, this dwelling has been lovingly transformed by the expert architects at Jones Associates, from dark and impractical, to light, bright and liveable. Fully refurbished and refitted to accommodate a large family with four children, the south-facing addition utilises the large rear garden to provide light, energy, and vivacity to the new interior spaces. 

As well as a new rear extension, the roof underwent a reconstruction to deliver two new bedrooms and an additional bathroom. Throughout this property high-quality finishes and fittings are evident. Retaining a wealth of character and an abundance of period architecture, charm and detail, the original red brickwork and tiles were combined with pre-weathered zinc sheet, Welsh slate copings, sedum green roofing and basalt paving.

Today on homify we're fortunate to wander through this stunning abode and explore the brilliant refurbishment and renovation of this heritage gem. Take a look below, and be inspired by this elegant and graceful North London home.

An updated classic

Rear view of extended and refurbished 1930s house in North London
Jones Associates Architects

Rear view of extended and refurbished 1930s house in North London

Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects

This property wonderfully combines the old with the new, and this is highly visible from the exterior of the dwelling. Upon viewing this home, it's possible to see how the 1930’s architecture has been restored and combined with a contemporary twist, with a brilliant sense of modernity. 

The sophistication of this refurbishment is evident by the keen attention to detail and high-quality finishes. The wide garden is well incorporated into the new construction, providing sun, shade, mature shrubs, and is bordered by several trees for privacy.

Sleek kitchen space

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Entering the new rear extension we see the fabulously modern kitchen, which employs sleek lines and crisp finishes to provide a cooking space that is contemporary and timeless. 

The handle-less joinery keeps the area feeling fresh, while the black trimmed window provides light, and a view into the garden. Statement light fittings hover above the kitchen island, which are perfectly paired with the matching set in the dining room.

Contemporary dining

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This dining space combines the ease and versatility of a liveable family space with the essence of a smart and well-designed formal area. This eating and dining area is a multi-purpose space. Not only is it suitable for everyday living and eating, it’s perfectly designed to accommodate a more ceremonial event. 

The light beech timber brings a bright sense of cheeriness and light into the space, while the white colour scheme enhances this, evoking freshness and tranquillity.

Plenty of natural light

Kitchen/dining room in North London house extension, viewed from the adjacent sitting room.
Jones Associates Architects

Kitchen/dining room in North London house extension, viewed from the adjacent sitting room.

Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects

Architectural design and style during the 1930s was not necessarily designed to maximise natural light. Windows were often small, and colour schemes were dark. 

In this example, the architects have taken tradition and transformed the dwelling into a light-filled and ultra-bright living space. Open sections of ceilings are transformed into skylights, providing ample illumination into the back areas of the rear addition. 

This space is a walkway between the living spaces, and creates an openness with the outdoors, as well as providing stylish seating space.

A spacious bathroom

Stylish family bathroom in refurbished 1930s London house
Jones Associates Architects

Stylish family bathroom in refurbished 1930s London house

Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects

This refurbished bathroom is truly luxurious. Employing a little ‘30s charisma and verve, the designers have utilised a deco tile that brings interest and appeal into the predominately neutral space, while coordinating with the black window sashes. 

Mirror is used as a smart way to increase the spaciousness of the washing room, while storage hides subtly behind the refective doors.

Homely and light-filled

New staircase to loft extension in refurbished 1930s London house.
Jones Associates Architects

New staircase to loft extension in refurbished 1930s London house.

Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects

The most impressive element of this renovation is the way it's able to feel welcoming and homely, whilst still acting in a contemporary and clean fashion. The old is matched perfectly with the new, and this is shown within the light-filled staircase. 

Making the most of the heritage stained glass, this space is beautifully refurbished with sumptuous carpet, which adds a sense of comfort and warmth.

The new sitting room

Comfortable contemporary sitting room in refurbished 1930s London house.
Jones Associates Architects

Comfortable contemporary sitting room in refurbished 1930s London house.

Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects

Moving into the living space, we see the way the designers have effortlessly matched the existing architectural elements with modern necessities, such as downlights, wood burner and wall-mounted LCD television. 

In addition to this, the colour scheme remains light and bright. Timber floorboards create a sense of class, while the modern art injects a sense of playfulness. The combination of contemporary and traditional furniture works extremely well, imparting a sense of cleanliness and organisation.

The outdoor entertaining area

Kitchen/ dining room viewed from the garden of this extended family house in North London.
Jones Associates Architects

Kitchen/ dining room viewed from the garden of this extended family house in North London.

Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects

Finally, we take a tour of the outdoor area. This photograph wonderfully illustrates not only the stylish interior in full illuminated glory, but also the outside entertaining area. This cute and comfortable outdoor courtyard is a brilliant example of how to keep an area simple yet usable.

The split-level garden allows the rear extension a wonderful area that is sheltered by the garden retaining wall and the huge bi-fold glass doors open up to create a space that brings the outside in.

