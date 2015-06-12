The diamond house

The French Riviera and the South of France are home to some of the most beautiful and sought after architecture in all of Europe. From extravagant provincial mansions, to serene seaside retreats, this modern coastal construction blends into its prosperous surroundings with ease. Gorgeously decorated and designed by Urban Cape Interiors, it epitomises the luxury and opulence of Southern France. Moreover, this fabulous dwelling incorporates all the necessary modern conveniences, as well as imparting a contemporary sophistication. Exuding grace, style and lavishness, this home has been lovingly planned and decked out to the highest of standards, utilising only the finest fittings and fixtures. Today on homify, we are privileged to take a rare tour into a home that many of us could only dream of.

Check out the following images below, sit back and journey into this strikingly stunning property.