The diamond house

The French Riviera and the South of France are home to some of the most beautiful and sought after architecture in all of Europe. From extravagant provincial mansions, to serene seaside retreats, this modern coastal construction blends into its prosperous surroundings with ease. Gorgeously decorated and designed by Urban Cape Interiors, it epitomises the luxury and opulence of Southern France. Moreover, this fabulous dwelling incorporates all the necessary modern conveniences, as well as imparting a contemporary sophistication. Exuding grace, style and lavishness, this home has been lovingly planned and decked out to the highest of standards, utilising only the finest fittings and fixtures. Today on homify, we are privileged to take a rare tour into a home that many of us could only dream of.
Check out the following images below, sit back and journey into this strikingly stunning property.
Truly a magnificent home, this property in the South of France oozes sophistication, and lavish opulence. From the outset we are treated to an extraordinary glimpse into a home, incorporating all the trappings and trimmings of a modern masterpiece. Elements of tradition are seen in the terracotta roof tiles, and these are wonderfully contrasted with angular contemporary construction that imparts a sense of majesty and admiration. The outdoor poolside area is beautifully appointed with banana lounges, sofas, and a good helping of deluxe 5-star ambience.
Looking from the outdoor balcony terrace to the coast below, we are treated to a striking view. The balcony terrace itself is delightfully furnished with a practical and tasteful dining table, and separate lounge area. The white colour scheme and render of the external walls communicates freshness, and works superbly with the seaside atmosphere. In addition, the huge tiles create the feeling of sand, and reiterate the coastal nonchalance, with a good helping of extravagance.
When enjoying yourself in such lavish and luxurious surrounds, it makes perfect sense to ensure your dining space reflects the style and beauty of the landscape. This wonderful image gives us a rare view into the modern and well-appointed kitchen and dining room. The colour scheme is white, light, and bright, while the contrasting timber tones and French grey dining chairs are interposed within the space and create interest. The two standout features of this domestic area are the statement light fittings. Hanging through the stairwell space is a huge drop crystal chandelier that injects enormous appeal. Similarly, poised above the glass dining table, the cylindrical disc shaped fitting adds brilliance, and contemporary charm.
This home is wonderfully finished in the highest standards, which is very clearly seen in the living room. This striking modular sofa infuses a rich sense of majesty and comfort into the space, while imparting a bold opulence. The neutral colour scheme that has been utilised throughout this living area ensures the home feels wonderfully extravagant, luxurious, and most of all, comfortable. The perfect space for a family to gather, catch up, and enjoy each other’s company, this living space is punctuated by reflective décor, and an elegant aesthetic.
The master suite—truly a place for opulent rest and relaxation, this space delivers all your sleeping needs and more. Replete with large bed, covered in the finest neutral hued linen, these sleeping quarters ooze luxury and lavish refinement. To top off this light-filled and elegant space, the ensuite is situated in the corner of the room, and makes a bold yet stylish statement with a freestanding bathtub looking out upon the coastal view.
What would a coastal mansion be without a comfortable and sumptuous cinema room? This space is perfect for your movie watching needs—the huge wall mounted television is situated in front of a crushed velvet rug, modular sofa, ensconced in multiple throw cushions and a plush rug. In addition to the media space, this room also encompasses a bar, perfect for a pre-film cocktail or beverage.
No tour of a stylishly refurbished and decorated home would be complete without a peek into the bathroom. For many, the bathroom is a space for relaxation, refreshment, and renewal—this bathroom offers all that in a tastefully sophisticated package. The oversized tiled shower is the icing on the aesthetic cake and provides a huge space to wash oneself. In addition the colour scheme is light and bright, with contrasting timber elements such as the vanity and door.
