The almost invisible home extension

Extending your home can be stressful enough without having to worry about restrictive planning conditions. However, that's exactly what the occupants of this Hertfordshire home and the architects they enlisted to carry out the transformation were up against.

The owners wanted to adapt their home to their changing needs and requirements by creating an open plan space that could house a new modern kitchen and dining area. Living in a conservation area certainly has its upsides but in this instance it proved to create more of a challenge in terms of design. However, London based Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects navigated the project without a hitch and were able to create something truly impressive despite the challenge posed by the strict regulations.

Intrigued to see the finished result? Read on for a full tour…