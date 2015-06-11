Your browser is out-of-date.

6 creative & cool picture walls

Wall Stickers, Kutuu
These days, wall art tends to be minimalist and modern, or colourful and retro. It's less common to find traditional art work gracing the wall of our living rooms and hallways as was once the norm. Our preferences have changed, new trends have developed, and now, rather than imitation art or famous prints that everyone might have, we're looking for more original pieces.

Picture walls are a very current way of expressing our personal tastes, from our best-loved bands and novels to our favourite places, and are the perfect way to display our creativity! Take a look at these bold and beautiful designs to inspire you before you embark on creating your very own picture wall:

Nature inspired prints

These 3D framed artwork prints from Ria Rich Creative draw inspiration from the beauty of nature, translating it into a bold modern image that is sure to make a statement in any room of the home. Whether you opt for the minimalist butterfly print or the more colourful floral pieces, these great examples of contemporary wall art will add a splash of style and colour in an instant.

Star quality design

Fresh off the printing press, this lively piece of wall art incorporates layered star shapes in red and purple against an off-white background. The contrast creates a big visual impact, and though the image itself is simple, the print can totally transform a plain wall in need of some sparkle!

The writing's on the wall

Embrace your inner antiquarian with these quirky prints, which transform snippets of 19th century British history into wonderfully wacky wall art. A variety of flamboyant animals, from this well-attired deer to an owl sporting a monocle, are the real subjects, though look closely and you'll be able to read about Celtic legends, folk tales and even journal entries from times gone by. The designs express originality and a touch of eccentric British humour, and are a great way to inject personality into your home!

Vintage style wall art

Want to introduce a touch of vintage glamour to your interiors? Then look no further! These retro style prints display well known places and landmarks, from London's Southbank to the Swiss Alps, as well as a variety of exotic animals. The Art Deco style of these posters would fit perfectly into a vintage style or eclectic style living room or bedroom, and the nostalgic tone will certainly appeal to all lovers of retro chic. 

Live in the moment

Kutuu are the go-to company if you want to add some quirky but tasteful stickers to your bedroom or living room walls, or even if want to make your hallway look a little more special. This cute design is a reminder to live life to the fullest, and should pep you up and encourage a positive mood every time it catches your eye. The lettering is created by hand, and the design comes in other colours if gold doesn't quite fit with your décor. 

Hop on board

You can remind yourself every day of the London's special charm with this retro-styled city print. Designed with boldness and simplicity in mind, this print offers a standout take on London's iconic buildings. It would make for a great addition to any living room wall, serving a lovely reminder of a city that holds a special place in many people's hearts.

For more home décor inspiration, check out: How To Choose A Stylish Rug For Your Home.

Which of these characterful prints is your favourite? We look forward to receiving your comments!

