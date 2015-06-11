6 creative & cool picture walls

These days, wall art tends to be minimalist and modern, or colourful and retro. It's less common to find traditional art work gracing the wall of our living rooms and hallways as was once the norm. Our preferences have changed, new trends have developed, and now, rather than imitation art or famous prints that everyone might have, we're looking for more original pieces.

Picture walls are a very current way of expressing our personal tastes, from our best-loved bands and novels to our favourite places, and are the perfect way to display our creativity! Take a look at these bold and beautiful designs to inspire you before you embark on creating your very own picture wall: