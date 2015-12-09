The painless way to lower electricity bills

Maintaining a home consumes most of the resources of any family and it's at home that, more often than not, we waste our money! Electricity cannot be seen, but the cost of it can sure be felt every month and with family members being a little lax in their energy-saving habits, bills are getting bigger all the time.
It's time to start paying attention to how much energy you use, as a few small and simple tricks can save you a lot in terms of annual spending. In fact, studies indicate that by becoming more proactive in our desire to conserve electricity, we can all achieve savings of up to £400 a year! You don't need to tell us that figure twice!
Take a look at our top tips for saving electricity in your household and see if you could dramatically reduce your family's consumption and enjoy huge savings in the years to come!
We dare to say that the kitchen is most likely to be the room which consumes the most electricity in the house! Think about it. You have refrigerators, microwaves, ovens, washing machines and even tumble dryers to all take into account, as well as smaller appliances that are in use every day, like your kettle and toaster! It soon all adds up.
Even though this kitchen, from Pureza Magalhães looks to be quite understated, the amount of electrical appliances in situ will be having a huge impact on the annual household electricity bill. We suggest that you work out which appliances are using the most energy and opt to use them as little as possible and, where possible, only during off-peak times!
Every house in the world seems to be getting more and more tech-savvy and in doing so, increasing numbers of screens are popping up! Whether it's a desktop computer, laptops that are plugged into the wall to charge or televisions, all screens require a lot of power to illuminate them properly, though you can change all of that!
By tweaking your settings so that your screen brightness is reduced slightly, you will have a huge impact on your annual electricity bill. You only need to reduce it a small amount too, so don't worry that you will be watching television by torchlight!
Most modern technology has the ability to run in energy saving mode, especially computer devices. Effectively, any smart or interactive technology will naturally seek to 'push' things, which takes a huge amount of energy, but by postponing that function, you can see dramatic electricity bill savings!
It is similar to using your phone in 'airplane mode', whereby no data is transmitted, allowing for a significantly reduced energy requirement, but on a larger scale, with televisions and computers all being prime candidates for adaptation.
We all know that we should be doing this, but it's surprising how many people still simply leave their media equipment on standby mode overnight! We can't emphasise enough just how much your electricity bill will decrease if you simply turn everything off at the plug sockets!
It's simple to get into this routine; just reach for the wall switch before leaving your living room to go to bed and within a week, it will be your new bedtime habit; off the sofa, switching everything off at the wall and into bed, to rack up some savings while you sleep!
New appliances are now required, by law, to state their energy efficiency rating, which is fantastic as you can be sure that you are choosing the right and most economical option for your budget! Whereas once all appliances were relatively lax about how much electricity it took to run them, new green initiatives have made eco-friendly choices far more popular.
While it might be an expensive endeavour, your long-term electricity bill savings, were you to replace your older kitchen appliances, would be significant, meaning that the initial cost would soon be offset. Plus, think of all the good you would also be doing for the environment!
If you have no idea how much electricity you are actually using, or where you could cut back, installing a meter is a fantastic idea and many utility companies will supply it for free!
In order to make a significant dent in your electricity bill, you need to be able to see exactly how much you are spending every day and how much you save by making small changes. New smart meters are able to alert you when you are about to reach your daily target, allowing you to leave the dishwasher load until the next day, turn off a few lights and not use the electric shower until the morning! Clever stuff!
Smart plugs are a fantastic innovation that have been created in the face of ever increasing electricity bill problems. If an item of technology is left plugged in and switched on, but is recognised as being idle for a designated amount of time, it will automatically be turned off to save power. You don't even have to do anything, other than buy the plug to make a difference with this suggestion! The ultimate in autonomous technological breakthroughs, we think these will become the norm, as will smaller electricity bills!
We hope this has given you some ideas to work with and that you can get the rest of your family on-board with your energy-saving plan. If you are keen to embrace greener living, take a look at this Ideabook: Eco-Friendly House Ideas. We think you will be really inspired!