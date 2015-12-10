Oriental chic: get the look

If one thing is guaranteed to inject your home with sophistication and contemporary chic, it's adopting an Oriental style.

With clean lines, bold colours and a natural affinity for natural materials all being key components of the look, taking inspiration from the east will make quick and easy work of transforming any home, but we understand that it could be a little daunting to start trying to emulate another culture and decorating style.

Don't be put off, as we have some fabulous tips and tricks that will allow you to simply and effortlessly integrate Oriental style into your home, in any room that you choose, so come with us while we explore a décor scheme that is as wonderfully exotic as it is stylish and elegant.