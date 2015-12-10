The Hertfordshire Cubist Dream House

This amazing home was created on a generous plot in Hertfordshire, which had a small bungalow already in situ. Having been left to become a dilapidated ruin, the bungalow was torn down to make way for a totally new structure and thanks to a fantastic working relationship with the local planning authority, what once showcased a dismal 100sqm one-storey house, was treated to a building of 450sqm, over 3 levels, in a breathtakingly contemporary style.

Featuring five bedrooms, en suites, an open plan living/kitchen/dining space and a show stopping light-filled atrium entrance, the new house is an absolute marvel of modern design and architecture and simple but longlife materials have been put to great use and ensure that the house will be in place for many years to come.

Let's take a closer look…