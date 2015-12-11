Decorating myths that need to be broken

There are so many old wives' tales about what you can and can't do, décor-wise, in your home but we think it's time for a good debunking session! Never forget that your home is your own and you can decorate it pretty much however you like! So, while there are some good guidelines out there, the rules are not as hard and fast as some people might have you believe.

We have taken the time to find some of our least favourite decorating myths so we can shatter them for you! Come take a look and see if we talk about any you have been told.