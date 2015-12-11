Decorating advice for a newly wed's first home

Do you take another person as your loving spouse and promise to love them and cherish their ideas, even when they are in direct opposition to your own interior design tastes? Yo do? Well then this is the right article for you!
Moving in together is a huge step, but even bigger than that is getting married and buying your first home. How will you decorate when you no longer have a landlord to answer to? Will your new husband or wife have the same ideas as you or will they want to try something you absolutely hate the sound of? These are valid questions that you will need to think about… maybe before you say
I do!
Don't panic; we're not trying to put you off marriage or living with a partner and we have some great tips for ensuring that your first marital home will be filled with love, style and if all else fails, YOUR style choices!
Just as with marriage, buying and decorating a house together relies on mutual respect and trust, as well as a willingness to blend your two outlooks into one harmonious idea. Even if you have wildly different decorating styles and tastes, this is possible, with a little cooperation.
Take a look at this fabulous bedroom from Metro Cúbico. On the face of it, it seems inherently minimalist, but look again and you might be able to identify elements of Nordic, Oriental and minimal inspiration all in one room. Now there's a couple that respect each other's preferences!
While compromise is the key to a beautiful and happy home, don't bend so far that you both lose what makes you individuals! If you can't agree on either one of your choices, don't simply give in and opt for a neutral area, instead, find a new and exciting way to actually make your styles work together. Even a floral fan could make a gothic bedroom work; it's all about vision and a delicate approach.
Choose key items that neither of you want to live without and that you feel really represent your interests and work with them as your focal points. You never know, something extremely beautiful could flourish from the combination and make your marital home the stuff of legend!
When you're married, it's generally thought that you do things with a shared mind. In reality, there is often one partner that is more strong-willed than the other and makes more of the decisions, but if that is you, try to resist the urge to do so when it comes to decorating your marital home.
You've made a lifelong commitment to respect and cherish another person, so deciding on key elements such as colour schemes and themes without them would be absolutely unacceptable and the subject of many arguments, we would like to bet! Grab some colour charts and pop open a bottle of something lovely and come to an agreement together; you'll be glad that you did.
Buying a new home together makes one thing an absolute certainty; you will be spending some money. We don't just mean on the house though, as a new building naturally makes us more inclined to stump up for some brand new furniture too!
If you have decided to give your living room furniture a freshen up, go shopping together and make sure that everything you choose is comfortable for you both and finished in a fabric that you both love. Also, don't be too disappointed if you can't agree on everything for your marital home, it is probably your different outlooks that first attracted you to each other anyway!
If in doubt, we don't think that you can go far wrong with opting for simple spaces that have been decorated in a more relaxed and pared back style. Essentially, as this is your new marital home, you have a lifetime to collect trinkets, furniture and new additions to display, so at the start, why not ease in gently and get a real feel for what you like as a married couple?
Better to have less things that you don't need than too many to house and by keeping your new home relatively modest, you can think about other important factors, such as potential extensions or family-proofing!
Never forget that even in a marital home, every room is its own separate and unique space, so if your new husband or wife is dead set on a certain decor style, who says they can't design the bathroom, while you get going on the kitchen?
A house doesn't have to have one style that it rigidly sticks to in every room and now that you are married and buying a house, you can afford to go a little eclectic and outside the box with your ideas. Don't see each room as a continuation of the last, see it as a new and exciting opportunity to put your unique, married couple stamp on it!
Sometimes in life, especially marriage, you simply have to accept something you don't like. For many people it will be the bad habits of their spouse, but for others, a total distaste for certain décor elements will be a bugbear that has to be put up with. Just remember that it is often easier to set aside your indifference or dislike of something than it is to ask someone to turn their back on something they treasure and love. Love should always be at the centre of any decisions regarding your marital home, so take a deep breath and repeat after us…
Of course we can hang that there darling. I LOVE it.
