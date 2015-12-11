Decorating advice for a newly wed's first home

Do you take another person as your loving spouse and promise to love them and cherish their ideas, even when they are in direct opposition to your own interior design tastes? Yo do? Well then this is the right article for you!

Moving in together is a huge step, but even bigger than that is getting married and buying your first home. How will you decorate when you no longer have a landlord to answer to? Will your new husband or wife have the same ideas as you or will they want to try something you absolutely hate the sound of? These are valid questions that you will need to think about… maybe before you say I do !

Don't panic; we're not trying to put you off marriage or living with a partner and we have some great tips for ensuring that your first marital home will be filled with love, style and if all else fails, YOUR style choices!