The Norfolk Home Given a Second Life

While barn conversions are becoming more and more popular, so too is the desire for owners to set theirs apart from everybody else's. In the case of this fantastic project, found in Norfolk, that has been achieved, thanks to the close working relationship help with the chosen designed and construction teams.
We worked very closely with these imaginative clients to transform this barn into a very individual home, packed with traditional features including bespoke inglenook fireplaces, exposed oak timbers and stone flooring. These features are cleverly combined with the very modern kitchen and bathrooms, a one piece glass balustrade and galleried landing and a glazed roof section.
With a desire in install a totally new entrance to the site, a large driveway was completed and necessitated the replanting of much of the plants that were already mature and in place, but this was just one more detail that the design team took into account and made sure was completed without a hiccup.
A fabulous and unusual barn, we can't wait to take a closer look… can you?
There's something so calming and warm about the use of yellow tones and the medley of hues seen on this frontage demonstrate the point perfectly. With cladding, frames and renders all showcasing complementary, but different, shades, the overall feel of the barn is one of comfort and warmth.
Clayland Architects have done a wonderful job of taking an existing barn and designing the perfect family home that offers a wealth of space, but never actively detracts from the heritage of the property. That really is something as so many contemporary conversions just lose the character of the original building and we are delighted to see that hasn't happened here.
The sheer scale of this property, as well as the finish and styling that has been accomplished is staggering. Looking to be the size of two generous homes all rolled into one, this is a luxury project that doesn't seek to hide its grandeur and why should it?
The consistent use of natural materials, such as the stone in the cobbled walls, helps to ground the property within the countryside that it resides in and without any glaringly contemporary additions, the barn has made itself the ideal compromise between new and old.
The newest looking portion of the house, this conservatory has been finished to an exceptional standard, with a pattern having been included in the roof tiles that screams of rustic elegance and chic.
Such attention to detail is astonishing and should draw a lot of attention but the house remains as relaxed and humble as ever, simply showcasing lovely techniques, perfectly harmonious colour palettes and a desire to belong within the landscape. It is truly wonderful to see a house that has been designed to faithfully with its location in mind, rather than the desire to 'show off'.
There is so much joyful design in this picture that it's hard to know where to start. The oak framework is as good a place as any, especially when it is dominating the picture and framing the conservatory so perfectly. Bringing a warmth that only natural materials can, it adds a legitimacy to the conversion, as well as a nod to the age and history of the original structure that seems so eminently respectful.
The lashings of light that is pouring in through the conservatory roof and bi-fold doors has helped to make this room not only bright and airy, but welcoming and cosy and we can imagine a lot of very happy family evenings spent gathered on the huge sofas.
If there is one thing that we are always keen to see in barn conversions it's a deep-seated connection to nature, regardless of how contemporary the design scheme of the renovated property is. We had no doubt that this example wouldn't disappoint and sure enough, the main family area is located right in front of extensive glazing that makes the back garden simply melt into the property and become part of the living space. What fabulous way to never lose touch with the outside world.
The perfect family home with a luxurious twist, we love the feeling of calm and measured understatement in every element of this barn and hope that you do too.