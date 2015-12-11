The Norfolk Home Given a Second Life

While barn conversions are becoming more and more popular, so too is the desire for owners to set theirs apart from everybody else's. In the case of this fantastic project, found in Norfolk, that has been achieved, thanks to the close working relationship help with the chosen designed and construction teams.

We worked very closely with these imaginative clients to transform this barn into a very individual home, packed with traditional features including bespoke inglenook fireplaces, exposed oak timbers and stone flooring. These features are cleverly combined with the very modern kitchen and bathrooms, a one piece glass balustrade and galleried landing and a glazed roof section.

With a desire in install a totally new entrance to the site, a large driveway was completed and necessitated the replanting of much of the plants that were already mature and in place, but this was just one more detail that the design team took into account and made sure was completed without a hiccup.

A fabulous and unusual barn, we can't wait to take a closer look… can you?