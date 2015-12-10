A simple guide to composting at home

Have you ever wondered if leaves and vegetable scraps can be recycled? The answer is yes, they can. Gardeners have nicknamed it Black Gold but in common parlance you will come across it as composting.

It is a simple way to recycle organic material into a nutrient rich mix to feed your soil and restore its vitality. If you make a habit of using composting every planting season, it will promote soil microbes and help plant growth. There is one distinction though, that should be drawn here between composting and fertilisers. The former fuels soil while the latter feeds plants. The fertiliser’s ingredients are usually being absorbed by needy plants who wish to grow faster.

In essence, compost is organic materials that have been decomposed. That implies a free and environmentally compatible method to satisfy the needs of the complex soil network.

Here's the simple homify guide to recycling your leaves and vegetable scraps!