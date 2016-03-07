Creating a winter wonderland garden

Let's take a moment and be totally honest with each other; the UK is not known for having fabulous weather. There, we said it. It's a shame, but it's a fact and we have to adapt accordingly. Thankfully, there are some fantastic ways that you can turn your outdoor space into the perfect winter garden.

You may be wondering what a winter garden entails and no, it's not a fake snow machine! What we are going to focus on are ways that you can inject some life and warmth into your garden, even during some of the coldest months. So wrap up and come with us as we explore the possibilities of winter wonderland gardens!