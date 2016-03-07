Creating a winter wonderland garden

Let's take a moment and be totally honest with each other; the UK is not known for having fabulous weather. There, we said it. It's a shame, but it's a fact and we have to adapt accordingly. Thankfully, there are some fantastic ways that you can turn your outdoor space into the perfect winter garden.
You may be wondering what a winter garden entails and no, it's not a fake snow machine! What we are going to focus on are ways that you can inject some life and warmth into your garden, even during some of the coldest months. So wrap up and come with us as we explore the possibilities of winter wonderland gardens!
Winter gardens naturally have a need for heat, otherwise it would be too unpleasant to spend any time in them and we think that the myriad of patio heater styles that are now available have made them a genuine contender as a solution! Gone are the days of huge, ugly and expensive to run versions and instead, pieces that look more like modern art have sprung up!
Take a look at this heater, to the left of the picture. Would you have guessed that the pyramid structure was actually giving out a good amount of heat? We didn't, we thought it was simply some fun garden sculpture!
To give your garden a little more year-round appeal, taking into account potentially unappealing weather is vital. We think that a covered terrace or veranda is the perfect solution to the inclement downpours that we are so famous for in the UK and love the cosy vibe they bring to an outdoor space.
We love this look, from Change Gravity Home & Style as it perfectly demonstrates the warm ambience that we are keen to inject into your winter garden and offers bags of inspiration when it comes to outdoor furniture. What a fabulous social spot, whatever the weather!
If it's cold outside, you will want to be warm and one thing that is guaranteed to heat you up a little bit is a bubbling hot tub! The best thing about them is that they were created especially for cold weather, so there are more variations and styles than you could possibly imagine!
We like a traditional Nordic outdoor style hot tub, complete with a treated timber shell, as we think they really belong in a winter garden. Able to stand freezing temperatures, they make quick and easy work of making you feel relaxed and warm. Just don't forget anything or you'll have to run back to the house!
For some more inspiration, check out these: Beautiful Garden Hot Tubs.
We know that the blooms of summer are always pretty and bright and fill your outdoor space with an enticing scent that makes being indoors seem redundant, but your winter garden can be exceptionally beautiful too, if you know what to plant!
Evergreen shrubs and plants make for a fabulous visual experience all your round and will prevent your garden from feeling a bit empty and sparse once the cooler months arrive. For a festive touch, we also like to see holly bushes, but remember; it's only the male bushes that produce the signature red berries!
If patio heaters and hot tubs aren't really your style but you are still keen to inject a heat source into your winter garden, have you thought about building a fantastic fire pit? You should, as they can be as unique and individual as you are and can be made to fit any space.
This designer example is fabulous and has an integral log store, but even a simple DIY version will have a positive impact on your garden too. All you need is a few bricks, some cement and a good idea of what shape you want to create!
A crucial element to making your winter garden work as an extra room in the cooler months is lighting. With the nights still being long, you could find yourself in darkness if you don't install some suitably beautiful and useful lights.
We always like to see something a little bit glamorous in gardens, as they so often seem to get perfunctory lighting, so this delicate crystal drop shade is really catching our eye and transforming the outdoors into a genuine winter wonderland.