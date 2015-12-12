Useful tips for viewing an apartment

One of life's necessities is getting to grips with apartment viewing, but regardless of how many times you do it, you always come away and think of something you should have asked or looked for while you there! It's so frustrating!

We have compiled our top tips for apartment viewing, so that every experience will be more productive and get you a step closer to finding the home of your dreams. In addition, we want to tell you to never worry that you are asking the letting agent too many questions or that you sound silly; if you are going to live in a space for the foreseeable future, you need to know absolutely ever last detail about it!