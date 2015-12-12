Do you know what we love? Traditional country cottages that look like something from a chocolate box! With their flint walls and thatched roofs, they have an old world appeal that will never die and when they are restored lovingly, we think they look spectacular!

As it's Saturday, we thought we would bring you a Top 10 with a bit of a difference, so prepare to be whisked away to some of the remotest rural locations in the UK for a look at some beautiful country cottages. We just know that even the most urban-minded of you out there will start picturing yourselves relaxing on an evening in front of a roaring fire, while something delicious cooks in the AGA. Who knows, maybe this will be the push you need to hang up your briefcase and move out into the sticks!