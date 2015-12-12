Do you know what we love? Traditional country cottages that look like something from a chocolate box! With their flint walls and thatched roofs, they have an old world appeal that will never die and when they are restored lovingly, we think they look spectacular!
As it's Saturday, we thought we would bring you a Top 10 with a bit of a difference, so prepare to be whisked away to some of the remotest rural locations in the UK for a look at some beautiful country cottages. We just know that even the most urban-minded of you out there will start picturing yourselves relaxing on an evening in front of a roaring fire, while something delicious cooks in the AGA. Who knows, maybe this will be the push you need to hang up your briefcase and move out into the sticks!
Well, we thought we would start this article with a bang and haven't we just? As if this beautiful cottage wasn't the very picture of rural perfection already, we think the ducks really seal the deal! Set in lovely surroundings and mature gardens, this former dairy cottage has been totally transformed thanks to wonderfully modern glazing and cutting edge technology inside.
We love that a respect for the original structure has remained and that the glazing, although modern, sits in a traditional framework to nod to the heritage of the building. The combination of thatch and tiles also makes for a beautiful and harmonious home that is worthy of our top 10 country cottages list.
An archetypal rural home, we just had to include this fabulous thatched property in out top 10 country cottages. Found in Lewes, this house was professionally restored by the talented team at Hartley Quinn Wilson Limited and though a lot of their design genius is seen on the inside, we love that the exterior has been left alone. In fact, other than the perfectly thatched roof, you'd barely know that it had been worked on! A quintessential country cottage, we think this example really shows what a match made in heaven natural stonework and thatch is!
A lovely little gem tucked away in Norfolk, this was a sure fire inclusion in our top 10 country cottages! Though demonstrably lacking in a thatched roof or flint walls, don't be fooled in to thinking that the joy and beauty of this home is in any way lessened.
We love the aged red bricks, traditional windows and gentle addition of a sun room that sees tall arched windows really taking centre stage and while the property itself looks demure, we think it has a stature and style well beyond it's size. Bliss!
There is an assumption that beautiful cottages will always be detached, located in the middle of nowhere, with thatched roofs, but we want to totally bust that myth wide open by including some fantastic terrace properties in our top 10 country cottages list.
This beautiful home is oozing with character, tradition and heritage, with the sharp stone work and casement windows working together to create a vision of rural living that so many of us can only observe from outside. We love the pop of colour on the front door too!
Cove Cottage was originally a small barn that had been put to use as an apple store. When purchased by new owners, they wanted to create a home that was reminiscent of traditional Cornish cottages that would have enough room for at least two bedrooms. What a modest brief for what looks to be a spectacular property that was a definite addition to our top 10 country cottages list!
We love that the thickness of the walls has left the owners rarely needing to heat the home, while also making for a beautiful exterior. The ideal combination of function and style, this is a superb interpretation of a traditional country cottage.
Originally bought as a total renovation and redecoration project, this wonderful cottage was completed within an extraordinarily tight timeframe and to an astonishingly high level. Naturally, specialist trades were required in order to maintain the stone frontage, but what has been accomplished is lovely.
We always seek to include surprising properties in out lists and though this looks far more modern than some of the other inclusions, we knew it had to feature in our top 10 country cottages compilation. The cosiness of the is rural retreat secured it's place, if nothing else!
Veddw Farm is a remodelled stone Victorian farmhouse that can be found within the Wye Valley AONB. Originally a far smaller cottage, sympathetic and patient extension works have created a truly beautiful example of a rural home that we just know will have provided inspiration for many subsequent builds.
Having been completed with locally sourced materials, where possible, the blending of stonework alone has guaranteed this lovely home a place in our top 10 country cottages list, but couple that with the clever use of red brick accents and this is a standout home that we'd love to know more about.
Well here is the perfect example of a chocolate box cottage if ever we saw one! Looking perfectly rustic in the sunlight, this fantastic white rendered cottage is the very essence of country living all wrapped up in one house!
We love the traditional stone wall that separates the house form the road and with no eminently modern touches to observe, the cottage looks remarkably original. The addition of a mature garden supports that view and helps to make this wonderfully authentic property a definite addition to our top 10 country cottages list. Perhaps pinching the ducks from the former picture would be the only way to make this more idyllic!
Garden House had been left to stand uninhabited for a minimum of four years, meaning that it was in a very sorry state when it was purchased for renovation purposes.
Now being used as a single dwelling, Garden House is a picture perfect rural home that has lost none of its character and original appeal in the renovation process, but instead has a calm and measured elegance that has earned it a place in our top 10 country cottages list. We really love that this is a cottage that still has some battle scars on the exterior brickwork and think that it's details like this that really give rural homes so much appeal.
To finish, we though we would include something a little different, so have opted to include a modern build in our top 10 country cottages list. We know not everybody will agree with our choice, but we think that The Elms is a perfect demonstration of how sensitive design can produce something really special that seeks to offer tradition, elegance and aesthetic charm in equal measure. The use of rustic materials, such as locally sourced stone and timber all ground this build into the landscape and in our eyes, makes it a worthy addition to our favourite cottages list!
