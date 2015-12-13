A Premier Home for a Capital City

Found on one of London's most exclusive roads and in a highly sought after borough, this is just one of two properties that have been created and specifically aimed at the top end residential market. We are sure you can already see that, but just wait until you get a closer look at some of the featured details and innovations!

The palatial house has a large basement that comes complete with a swimming pool, gym, media centre, underground garage and staff accommodation. You might be raising an eyebrow and wondering why staff quarters would be necessary but with eight suites, each fully kitted out with smart technology, it's unlikely that the owners would be keen to undertake the maintenance duties themselves!

Let's take a look at this stupendously impressive home and see if you are inspired by any of the finishing touches.