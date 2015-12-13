Interesting ideas for temporary home decorating

Interior design is such a passion for so many people, that committing to one theme or style can be difficult. In fact, decorating a house becomes a never-ending task as no sooner is one room complete, than the design fanatic has new ideas and wants to start again! It can be a time consuming, not to mention expensive, hobby but we think we have some great suggestions that will keep even the most flamboyant interior design advocates on their toes!

Temporary decorating; namely, anything that can be quickly and non-permanently added to a room, is a fantastic way to spruce things up and change the feel of a space, without the need for huge budgets. Take a look at our suggestions and see if you might be tempted to try them out before reaching for the paint chips!