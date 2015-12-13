The latest modern bathroom trends

If there's one thing that makes us sigh a little, it's our want of a beautiful bathroom. You know what we mean, the sort that is worthy of a magazine article, complete with all the paraphernalia linked to modern taste and style! Well, it just so happens that we no longer need to only dream about it, as we have taken the time to identify the key components of a stunning modern bathroom, to make it much easier to achieve the look. What's more… we want to share our knowledge with you!
An important question to ask is: why modernise at all? You may have no plans to sell your home and could be totally content with how the space looks right now, but if at any point your plans changed, a modern bathroom would be a definite selling point.
Take a look at what we think are the most fabulous and up to date innovations for a stylish modern bathroom and see if you could transform your space into something worthy of a double page spread this weekend!
While it doesn't seem like that long ago that laminate flooring was considered to be the unpopular and distant cousin of real wood flooring, it has certainly come into it's own now and is a style champion in millions of homes around the world!
With a huge range of styles and finishes available, from realistic wood through to tile and natural stone, there is an ideal solution for everybody that will leave a modern bathroom feeling perfectly finished to an extraordinarily high standard. The added benefit, is that it is now waterproof, making it warp-resistant and lovely for bathrooms!
While old fashioned bathrooms look perfectly at home in stately houses and manors, we think that nothing demonstrates a finger on the pulse quite like a sleek bathroom, complete with fabulous fixtures, superb shorwers and beautiful baths. Just look at this incredible space, from Studio Ferrante Design and try tell us you aren't even a little bit tempted to rethink your design scheme!
No longer is white tile grout the option of choice for a modern bathroom, in fact, it is all about coloured grout! It seems unfeasible that just a few short years ago, white grout was the standard finish and nothing else was really considered, but now we frequently see dark grey and even black tile cement being used in modern bathrooms and the effect is as dramatic as it is stunning!
We love this dark grey bathroom wall, complete with matching colour tile grout. What a striking image it is and how stylish the room looks! It doesn't feel gothic or claustrophobic, but eminently elegant and expensive. Now that is an impression we'd like to give with our bathroom!
Subway tiles have exploded into the interior design world in recent years and are frequently being used in kitchens and bathrooms around the world. It's not hard to see why is it? The sleek and tactile finish adds a classic simplicity that is intrinsically connected to a modern bathroom and makes easy work of transforming a small room into something very stylish indeed.
We like that people are experimenting with subway tiles and are impressed by the use of coloured grout to really make them pop, though this minimalist all-white look is certainly tempting us too!
You might think that there are only two options for bathroom hardware; silver and gold, but you would be wrong! In an age that seeks to inject peculiar and dramatic design into every available crevice, black anodised hardware is fast gaining popularity in modern bathroom design!
We weren't sure how good black taps would look, but we have to admit that this is a very handsome installation indeed and so tonally right with the rest of the room. Far from looking too dark and imposing, it looks elegant and high-end, but we think we would need to inject some colour somewhere, perhaps with some vibrant towels!
Long gone are the days when pedestal sinks were the only option and though we still think they have a classic elegance and appeal, suspended sinks are looking to be a popular choice for a modern bathroom. We understand why and think it's fantastic that the bowls themselves are almost becoming art, but we are most impressed by the increased floorspace!
Calling for beautiful fixtures and plumbing components, a suspended sink will not be for everyone, but in a modern bathroom, the clean lines that they encourage are certainly on trend!
There is an inherent beauty in imperfection and as such, we love the use of concrete walls in a modern bathroom! Requiring no tiles or expensive waterproof plaster, concrete walls simply do the job they were built for and don't seek to be any prettier than they are. For extra style points, be sure to check out board-marked concrete, as this is hugely popular in modern home design and injects extra texture wherever it is used!
If you are keen to modernise your bathroom now, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 Modern Bathroom Showers. We just know you will find something to inspire you in there!