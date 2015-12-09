An Oasis House in the Desert

Only a few months ago there was nothing to speak of here, just sand, cacti and maybe the occasional lizard to keep a lone traveller company. Built in this tough and unwelcoming landscape by Islabau Constructora, is a villa home that can only be described as being a tranquil oasis in the middle of the desert.

Framed by a white scheme and exposed timber, the villa is characterised by generously proportioned rooms that appear as a unique fusion of country and modern interior styles. Better yet, relaxing and socialising goes hand-in- hand in this home thanks to a massive outdoor entertainment area that contains a swimming pool and poolside outhouse.

So, let's spend some time, forgetting about the cold UK winter, to take a tour of this amazing home that will leave you inspired—and perhaps also desiring a holiday.