An Oasis House in the Desert

Only a few months ago there was nothing to speak of here, just sand, cacti and maybe the occasional lizard to keep a lone traveller company. Built in this tough and unwelcoming landscape by Islabau Constructora, is a villa home that can only be described as being a tranquil oasis in the middle of the desert.
Framed by a white scheme and exposed timber, the villa is characterised by generously proportioned rooms that appear as a unique fusion of country and modern interior styles. Better yet, relaxing and socialising goes hand-in- hand in this home thanks to a massive outdoor entertainment area that contains a swimming pool and poolside outhouse.
So, let's spend some time, forgetting about the cold UK winter, to take a tour of this amazing home that will leave you inspired—and perhaps also desiring a holiday.
After a long drive through the arid desert terrain, a grand home will begin to take shape in the distance. Framed in natural stone found in the region, the building appears to merge within its desert context and become a natural addition to the landscape. The building appears much like a traditional country villa found in Spain, however, even from this outside perspective we can detect a sense of modernity to the design.
Moving around to the rear of the villa, an oasis is revealed. Looking at this photo in isolation, many would be convinced that this could be an exotic resort advertised inside a travel brochure. The glistening water of the swimming pool invites those nearby to stop what they're doing and jump in. Once they tire from swimming, they can dry off by lying down on one of the many poolside chairs.
To the right of the image, we can make out a separate sheltered area that's detached from the main building. Inside this poolside outhouse there's a wood-fire oven, an area for meal preparation and a grand dining table that can seat the whole family.
Moving into the main building of the villa, a real sense of openness becomes apparent. The linear nature of the space unknowingly draws our eyes through the living space and out into the garden beyond, accentuating the expansiveness of the home. The furniture has been arranged to attempt to encourage conversation and interaction, rather than the focus being upon a TV.
The dining area is a real favourite of ours. Warm sunlight drowns the interiors of the dining area, ensuring those eating can benefit from a well-lit setting. No matter where one sits at the table there are always views of the desert to be enjoyed thanks to the series of large openings across the room.
Further inside, the villa's kitchen has a distinct modern style. A crisp white scheme provides the room with a light and fresh appearance, while also pairing perfectly with the exposed timber beams of the ceiling. Even though the kitchen has a narrow form, using white is an age-old trick that has opened up the space, helping give the occupants a feeling of spaciousness. Sleek, seamless cabinetry add to this perception of space.
In a bedroom as beautiful as this, sluggish mornings are truly a thing of the past. With its clean and inviting palette, tackling a new day is made that little bit easier. Large windows allow in ample morning sunlight, while also providing the occupants the chance to wake up with the views of their unique setting every morning. Classic tones of white, cream, beige and grey keep the design timeless while also giving that sense that this is a private retreat away from the rest of the home.
The en suite bathroom epitomises modern bathroom design. Filled to the brim with top of the line features, the bathroom provides the ultimate set-up for the mornings. We particularly love the choice of wall tiles with their unique grey and gold appearance. Transparent glass encloses the shower and bathing area, enhancing the bright feeling in the bathroom, as well as providing a perception of being in a much larger space.
